Kuwaiti Figure Skater Places Fourth In Junior Grand Prix

WUXI, CHINA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- During the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix in Wuxi, China, Kuwaiti Figure Skater and Winter Games club member Sama Jareq placed fourth on Saturday in the seventh round.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Kuwait's figure skate team coach and director of the Kuwait winter games club Salem Al-Ajmi said that Jareq performed exceptionally well, ending the event with 42,5 points.

She scored well in the three-day ISU tournament, collecting enough points to qualify for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, added Al-Ajmi.

He pointed out that participating in these events aims at raising the ranks of these players and preparing them for other regional and international events, thanking the club's council for supporting the players.

For her part, Jareq stated that participating in this event with other players in the same age group gave her crucial experience, thanking the support given by her team and club.

She assured her continued dedication to practice and improve her skill to win the Winter Olympics, praising the organized event held by the Chinese Organizing Committee of the tournament. (end)

