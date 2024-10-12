Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP In Telangana After T20 World Cup Triumph, CM A Revanth Reddy Gifts 600Sq Yards Plot

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj recently took over the role and responsibilities of Deputy Superintendent of (DSP) under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana. Following a meeting on Friday with Telangana Director General of Police Jitender in the presence of other senior officials at the DGP office, Mohammed Siraj assumed formal charge.

To honour the fast bowler's accomplishments and outstanding performance at T20 in Barbados that led the way to India's victory, Telangana Chief A Revanth Reddy gifted the player a plot. The 600 square yards plot is located at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

"For a Group-I job, the required educational qualification is a degree. Siraj has passed intermediate (12th class) but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job," PTI quoted CM A Revanth Reddy as saying.

Ever since the lead bowler made his debut in Australia in 2020-21, Mohammed Siraj has steadily risen through the ranks. The right-arm fast bowler represented India in 29 Tests, 44 ODIs and 16 T20Is, picking up 78, 71 and 14 wickets, respectively. Now a T20 World Cup champion, Mohammed Siraj is currently ranked among India's top three fast bowlers.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who occupies a guaranteed a place in the XI in all three formats, is India's second-best pacer after Bumrah. In the last two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, Mohammed Siraj took four wickets that help India achieve a 2-0 clean sweep.

Mohammed Siraj will next be seen in action in three-Test series at home against New Zealand starting on Wednesday, October 16, in Bengaluru. The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the three matches. The second match will commence on October 24 in Pune while the third will be played in Mumbai from November 1.

India's Squad for the three Tests against New Zealand comprises Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

(With agency inputs)