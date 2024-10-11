France, Italy, Spain Condemn Israeli Attack On UNIFIL

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 11 (KUNA) - France, Italy and Spain condemned on Friday the Israeli forces recent targeting of the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, known as (UNIFIL).

"As longstanding contributing nations to UNIFIL and partners of Lebanon and Israel, We, leaders of France, Italy and Spain, condemn the recent targeting of UNIFIL by the IDF," reads a joint statement issued today by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez.

"We express our outrage after several peacekeepers were in Naqoura. These constitute serious violation of the obligations of Israel under UNSCR 1701 and under humanitarian international law. Those attacks are unjustifiable and shall immediately come to an end."

The three leaders recalled that that all peacekeepers must be protected and reiterated their praise for the continued and indispensable commitment of UNIFIL troops and personnel in this very challenging context.

"We count on Israel's commitment to the security of UN and bilateral peacekeeping missions in Lebanon as well as international organizations active in the region," they said.

"We further call for an immediate ceasefire as well as for the full implementation of UNSCR1701 by all parties, which is the only way to allow for Israeli and Lebanese people to return to their homes in security."

The leaders also reiterated their commitment to the full implementation of UNSCR 1701 as well as to the UNIFIL mission whose contribution to a cessation of hostilities will be critical. (end)

