Meet The Running Coach Travelling The World While Homeschooling His Children

(MENAFN- Pressat) Ten years ago, Nathan Flear's life looked very different from the one he leads today. With two young children and another on the way, Nathan knew something had to change. At the time, he was smoking, drinking, and living on junk food, having spent much of his early adulthood living abroad and embracing a party lifestyle. But deep down, Nathan knew that if he wanted to be the father and role model his children deserved, he needed to turn his life around.

Fast forward to today, and Nathan is an elite international athlete, a sought-after running coach, and the founder of a global fitness company, all while travelling the world with his wife Tori and their three children-Skye, Summer, and Jackson. From the UK to Kenya, Mexico to India, the Flear family embraces a life of adventure, blending their passion for running, health, and education with homeschooling their kids.

But Nathan's story isn't just about personal transformation-it's about helping others achieve their own greatness.

From Overweight and Unfit to Representing Great Britain

After starting his own fitness journey by completing an ultra marathon, Nathan quickly rose through the ranks of the running world. Within just two years, he had shed 40kg and transformed from an overweight non-runner to an elite athlete, running in the legendary Spartathlon, a grueling 153-mile race through Greece and going on to represent Wales and Great Britain at the 100km and 24 hour distances.

For Nathan, representing his country was a proud moment, made even more special by having his family there to witness it.“It was everything I imagined it would be,” Nathan recalls.“My wife and children saw me reach the pinnacle of my sport, and I hope it inspired them, because as parents, I believe our job is to teach and inspire our kids for their own greatness.”

Coaching Athletes Across the Globe

Nathan's passion for running soon translated into a coaching career that has seen him help athletes of all abilities-from beginners to world-class competitors-achieve their dreams. His individualised approach focuses on both the physical and mental aspects of training, ensuring that his athletes not only perform at their best but also enjoy the journey.

“My coaching is very individualised. Some athletes need a push, while others need more of an arm around the shoulder,” Nathan explains.“The key is consistency-keeping athletes injury-free and making sure they enjoy the process.”

Nathan has coached athletes to incredible feats, including British 24-hour record holder Matt Field and finishers of some of the world's toughest races, such as Badwater, the Marathon des Sables, and Spartathlon. He works with athletes from all over the world, including the UK, Kenya, Japan, and Bulgaria, tailoring training programmes to each individual's needs and goals.

Nathan's travels have played a huge role in shaping his coaching philosophy. He has spent winters in Iten, Kenya-home to some of the world's fastest marathoners-training and learning from legendary coaches like Brother Colm O'Connell. He has also lived with the Tarahumara running tribes in Mexico's Copper Canyons, studied desert running in North Africa, and explored Eastern health practices in India. All these experiences have given him a unique perspective that he brings to every athlete he coaches.

Speaking to Motivate and Inspire

In addition to his work as a coach, Nathan is a sought-after speaker, frequently invited to speak at corporate events where he motivates employees and promotes wellness. His talks focus on building resilience, the importance of physical and mental wellbeing, and how employees can use movement to reduce stress and boost productivity.

“Workplace wellbeing is more important than ever,” Nathan says.“Many people are struggling physically and mentally, and movement is key to solving some of these issues. Companies are realising that a happier, healthier workforce leads to better performance.”

Nathan has worked with some of the UK's largest companies, delivering talks that inspire employees to embrace healthier lifestyles and push beyond their perceived limits. Drawing from his personal journey and his coaching experience with world-class athletes, Nathan's talks are a blend of real-world stories, actionable strategies, and inspiring lessons on overcoming challenges.

Building a Global Fitness Company with a Purpose

In addition to coaching and speaking, Nathan and his wife Tori launched Run End to End , a virtual fitness platform born during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Initially intended to help 200 runners stay active during the pandemic, the company quickly grew beyond their expectations. Today, over 200,000 people from around the world have participated in their virtual challenges, which allow individuals to track their progress on interactive maps while completing long-distance runs and walks.

The company has also expanded into the corporate wellness space, partnering with some of the UK's largest companies to offer fitness challenges and wellness programmes for employees.“Corporate wellbeing is vital,” Nathan explains.“Movement has the power to transform lives, and when employees are healthier and happier, the business benefits too.”

From 'Puddings to Podiums': Inspiring Through Writing

Nathan's journey from unhealthy habits to elite athlete was chronicled in his memoir, Puddings to Podiums, which quickly became an Amazon bestseller. The book details his transformation and shares valuable lessons on perseverance, discipline, and the power of mindset.

“I was apprehensive about sharing my story at first, but my wife pushed me to do it,” Nathan admits.“The response has been great, and I'm glad I did it. My key message is simple: If I can do it, anyone can.”

What's Next for Nathan Flear?

For Nathan, the future is all about continuing to inspire others. Whether through his coaching, speaking engagements, or the continued growth of Run End to End, his mission remains the same: helping people realise that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

“I just want to keep getting as many people active as possible,” Nathan says.“Running changed my life, and I know it can help so many others too.”

Nathan is available for speaking engagements and coaching, helping individuals and organisations unlock their full potential.

His memoir Puddings to Podiums is available on Amazon, and his wellbeing and fitness challenges can be found at