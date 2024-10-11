Zelensky: It Is Very Important That Germany's Assistance Does Not Decrease Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for announcing a new defense assistance package for Ukraine and noted the importance of continuing support next year.

Zelensky said this before the talks with the Chancellor in Germany, Ukrinform reports.

“It is very important for us that the assistance does not decrease next year. I want to thank you for what has just been announced, for the new package and the entire future assistance package from our partners. It is very important for us [...] that next year the volume does not decrease and is sufficient to protect people,” Zelensky said.

He recalled that Germany contributed the most to Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

“Germany has helped us the most with air defense. This is a fact. It has saved thousands of Ukrainian lives and gives our cities and villages protection from Russian terror. Patriot and Iris-T [systems] are very strong,” Zelensky said.

The President also thanked the German government for providing Gepard self-propelled guns and other armored vehicles, which have constituted a substantial contribution to Ukraine's defense capabilities during Russia's full-scale aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Germany has raised EUR 1 billion from partner countries for a new military aid package for Ukraine, with almost EUR 400 million more coming from Germany's defense budget.