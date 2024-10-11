IICO: Six Relief Trucks Headed To Gaza Ready To Set Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) announced on Friday that six relief trucks to support afflicted families in the Gaza Strip are ready, as part of the Gaza relief convoy campaign.

The IICO worked in tandem with Kuwaiti and Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) funding.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) by Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri said in regards to the relief convoy, that Kuwait is a country that is wholeheartedly standing with the Palestinian people and them constantly.

Kuwait continues its continued material and moral support for the Palestinian people, until the end of the Israeli Occupation, and the formation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, he affirmed.

Kuwait's government and people will not leave the Palestinian people to their fate, and will continue meeting the needs of the people in Gaza, he assured.

For his part, Office Manager of the IICO in Jordan Dr. Mustafa Al-Awwad said that this aid will reach Gaza, carrying with it about 3,453 food, health, winter clothes parcels, to meet the needs of the afflicted families in Gaza.

This convoy comes in cooperation with a group of Kuwaiti volunteer teams and charitable institutions representing many Kuwaiti teams. (end)

