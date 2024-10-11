Steve Dennis Releases Heartfelt New Single, 'Annie'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover Art for "Annie", photo by Dani Odonnell

Inviting listeners into an intimate narrative of love, missed connections, and second chances.

- Singer-Songwriter Steve Dennis

ESSEX, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Indie-folk singer-songwriter Steve Dennis returns with his latest single,“Annie ,” inviting listeners into an intimate narrative of love, missed connections, and second chances. Produced by the acclaimed Jamie Mefford, the track blends Steve 's signature folk sound with the warmth of Gregory Alan Isakov and the laid-back charm of Jack Johnson.

Inspired by a real-life encounter,“Annie” is a deeply personal song that was almost left on the cutting room floor. As Steve recalls,“I almost threw this song out, but after playing it out a couple of times, it shortly became my most requested song. Happy, I stuck with it.”

The story behind“Annie” began when Steve found himself captivated by a checkout girl during a routine stop at a market. Though initially too nervous to act, he turned his car around after leaving and decided to take a chance. The song captures the vulnerability of love at first sight, the fear of rejection, and the courage to seize the moment.

With evocative lyrics and a heartfelt melody,“Annie” will resonate with anyone who's ever taken a risk in the name of love. Fans of artists like John Mayer will feel right at home in the blend of acoustic warmth and storytelling charm that Steve brings to the song.

“Annie” Lyrics Snippet

Annie B. I'm on my way down 95

Repeating just what I want to say

Don't do this much, but I might as well take a try

I can't risk letting you get away

As Steve jokes,“You might cry. Sorry.”

About Steve Dennis:

Hailing from Cape Ann, Massachusetts, Steve Dennis has spent the past decade performing at hundreds of venues across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire, solidifying his place as a veteran of the New England music scene. In 2019, Steve expanded his reach by accepting an offer to perform with Royal Caribbean, entertaining audiences across the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

Steve's music is characterized by his deep attention to the stories behind his songs, complemented by tasteful guitar work and soothing vocal melodies. Drawing inspiration from artists like Gregory Alan Isakov, Jackson Browne, and Jack Johnson, his sound blends easy listening with emotional depth.

Steve's recent work has seen him collaborate with industry heavyweights, including producer Jamie Mefford (Marionette Management) and mastering engineer David Glasser (Airshow Mastering). Both have worked with renowned acts such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Dave Matthews Band, the Grateful Dead, and Nathaniel Rateliff. With exciting new releases on the horizon, 2024 promises to be a standout year for Steve and his growing fanbase.

