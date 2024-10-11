Debt Offers Critical Financial Guidance For Victims Of Hurricanes Helene And Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, thousands of families and individuals are facing not only physical damage to their homes and property but also serious challenges. Debt, a leading provider of financial education and debt relief solutions, is stepping up to help those affected navigate the economic impact of these devastating storms.

Continue Reading

We want to provide resources and guidance to help these families stabilize their finances and avoid long-term hardship.

Debt, a leading provider of financial education and debt relief solutions, is stepping up to help those affected navigate the economic impact of these devastating storms.

Post this





"With two powerful hurricanes hitting back-to-back, many people are dealing with unexpected costs, lost income, and increased debt," says Don Silvestri , President of Debt. "It's easy for these financial strains to spiral out of control if people don't know where to turn for help. We want to provide resources and guidance to help these families stabilize their finances and avoid long-term hardship."

Debt is offering free resources , financial counseling, and expert advice for storm victims to help them understand their options, rebuild, and recover. The organization has also shared a list of personal finance tips and government agencies that can help during this difficult time.

Personal Finance Tips for Hurricane Victims

Keep detailed records of storm damage, repairs, and temporary living expenses. This will be crucial for insurance claims and any potential assistance from FEMA.Call your insurance company to understand what's covered and how to file a claim. Homeowners, renters, and auto insurance policies may all have provisions for storm damage.Many creditors and utility companies offer temporary payment relief in times of disaster. Contact your lenders and service providers to ask about deferment options and waived fees.If you have to use credit cards to cover emergency expenses, be strategic. Use the card with the lowest interest rate and prioritize paying off those balances as soon as possible.If your income has been disrupted or you're facing higher expenses, build a temporary budget that prioritizes essentials like housing, food, and medical care. Cut back on non-essentials until you have a clearer picture of your financial situation.After natural disasters, scammers often target victims with high-interest loans or fraudulent services. Stick to reputable sources of assistance and avoid payday loans or predatory lending.If you're feeling overwhelmed by your financial situation, reach out to Debt for a free consultation. They can help you develop a recovery plan and provide guidance on managing debt.

Government Resources Available for Hurricane Victims

FEMA provides financial assistance for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses. Visit or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) for help.The SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, and businesses to help cover losses not fully covered by insurance. Visit or call 1-800-659-2955 for details.The Red Cross provides emergency shelter, food, and financial assistance. Visit or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).HUD offers foreclosure relief and other housing assistance for those in disaster areas. Contact a HUD-approved housing counselor at 1-800-569-4287 or visit .Many states and counties have additional resources and recovery programs for disaster victims. Check your state or local emergency management website for specific help.

Rebuilding takes time, but you don't have to go through it alone. Debt encourages anyone struggling financially after Hurricanes Helene and Milton to seek help before debt becomes unmanageable. "These storms can have a lasting impact not just on your home, but on your finances as well," Silvestri adds. "By taking the right steps now, you can protect yourself from making rushed financial decisions that could lead to long-term debt."

For personalized advice or to schedule a free counseling session, visit .

About com

Debt is a leading provider of financial education and debt relief solutions, helping Americans find the path to financial stability. Through expert guidance, educational resources, and personalized counseling, Debt empowers people to tackle their debt challenges and build a brighter financial future.

SOURCE Debt

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED