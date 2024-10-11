Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America's Game Changers Initiative Unites Prominent Women Leaders And Changemakers To Empower Girls Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New cohort of influential voices to amplify power of mentorship across industries and create opportunities for girls and young women

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In celebration of International Day of the Girl, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, proudly announces its newest cohort of Game Changers. The powerful collective of women leaders across sports, entertainment, business and more, will create access and opportunity for girls and young women through the power of mentorship, at a time when they face unprecedented challenges.

Newest Cohort of Game Changers

Continue Reading

According to recent CDC data, 3 in 5 teen girls in the U.S. are grappling with significant mental health challenges. National data from the 2023 Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX) Survey also shows that girls' confidence levels are declining throughout adolescence compared to boys. By the time girls get to high school, 46% don't believe they are smart enough for their dream career. The impact of these challenges can have lasting implications for their career readiness and overall social and academic success.

Research indicates that positive mentoring relationships significantly enhance self-esteem and confidence among girls, providing critical support as they navigate the pressures of adolescence.

According to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Impact Survey:



90% of girls with a mentor feel less isolated and more connected in school and with peers. Girls in the BBBS program experience decreased depressive symptoms and 81% of BBBS girls maintain or improve their mental health outcomes during the program.

Fueled by the shared belief, "if you can see it, you can be it", the Game Changers will respond to the societal need for positive mentorship by lending their voices and support to shift the mentorship narrative and encourage more volunteers, particularly women, to get involved. They will help drive the momentum needed to build brighter futures for girls and young women across the country, fostering a sense of connection, belonging and purpose.

The newest cohort of Game Changers includes:



La La Anthony, Actress, Producer, Entrepreneur

Carey Arensberg, Educator, Trauma and Resilience Specialist, Social Media Influencer, Alumni Big

Michelle Bell, SVP, Head of Brand Partnerships, MACRO

Croix Bethune, Midfielder, Washington Spirit

Kardea Brown, Emmy Nominated Food Network Host and Author, Host of "Delicious Miss Brown," Former BBBS Staff

Gizelle George-Joseph, COO, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs

Tammy Henault, Chief Marketing Officer, NBA

Gayle King, Co-Host, CBS Mornings, Editor at Large "Oprah Daily"

Jeannie Mai, Emmy Award-Winning TV Host and Producer

Sadé Muhammad, Chief Marketing Officer, TIME

Meredith O'Sullivan, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, The Lede Company

Paula Price, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Macy's Inc.

Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, Owner and CEO, EBONY & Jet

Marissa Solis, Senior VP, Global Brand, NFL, and Alumni Big & Little

Sehr Thadhani, Chief Digital Officer, NASDAQ

Lexi Underwood, Actress, Producer, Author, Changemaker

Gabrielle Union, Actress, Producer, Author, Advocate

Sybil Wilkes, Media Maven, Former Co-Host of the Tom Joyner Morning Show

Michelle Wong, Chief Marketing Officer Shelley Zalis, CEO, Female Quotient

"We are excited to expand our Game Changers program to this newest cohort, representing the strength, wisdom, and determination of women who are influential leaders in their respective fields. Each Game Changers' commitment to mentorship goes beyond professional success; it's about showing young people that they can overcome barriers, achieve greatness, and lead with confidence," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, BBBSA. "We believe that by surrounding young people with powerful role models, we are shaping the next generation of leaders who will inspire change and create a more equitable future."

BBBSA's Game Changers initiative provides a platform for influential voices of diverse backgrounds to share their experiences, build connections, and amplify the power of mentorship to further impact young people and their communities. The inaugural group of Game Changers, launched in 2023, convened prominent Black men to address the urgent representational gap in mentorship by encouraging more Black men to get involved as mentors and supporters. To learn more, please visit .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED