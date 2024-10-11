1500 Delegates From 20+ Countries To Attend CONNECTED 2024 Conference In Astana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18-19, 2024, the capital will host the CONNECTED 2024 conference, focusing on envisioning the future through cultural, philosophical, technological, and ecological lenses. Approximately 1500 delegates from over 20 countries will participate, featuring 18 panel sessions and more than 70 international speakers.

The event will explore three key themes:

Future Shaping ,

Future Education & Science , and

EdTech and Impact Entrepreneurship . Attendees will include futurists, philosophers, tech leaders, government officials, and representatives from leading EdTech companies and international organizations.

CONNECTED 2024 stands out for its worldview approach, fostering dialogue and integrating diverse cultural perspectives. The conference aims to address today's challenges and opportunities by bringing together change agents dedicated to promoting global values and social change.

"By inviting experts from various fields, we aim to create a synchronized vision of the future," said Ruslan Zhemkov, General Producer of the conference.

Featured Speakers Include:



Rae Kwon Chung

- Nobel Laureate, Ban Ki-moon Foundation (South Korea)

Younes Bensauda

- AI Professor, Stanford University (USA)

Gerd Leonhard

- Futurologist, Founder of the Good Future Project (Switzerland)

Yong Zhao

- Education Expert, Kansas University (USA)

Peter Frankopan

- Historian, Professor at Oxford University (UK)

Kay Firth-Butterfield

- CEO, Good Tech Advisory (USA)

Monica Belskite

- Futurologist, Advisor to Disney and Marvel (South Africa)

Tanya Schindler

- President, Association of Futurologists (Germany)

Peggy Liu

- Green Development Advocate, Tornado Leadership (China)

Bronwyn Williams

- Futurologist, UNDP Futures Fellow (South Africa)

Nicolas Foucault

- Managing Director, Coursera EMEA (UK)

Jahkini Bisselink

- Strategic Foresight Expert (Netherlands) David Rowan

- Technology Columnist, Former Editor of WIRED (UK)

The conference will follow the Open Mind format, promoting open communication and diverse viewpoints to foster thorough discussions and innovative solutions.

The CONNECTED conference aims to be a global platform for change agents to engage in critical discussions about current challenges and narratives.

The conference will feature both open (October 18) and closed (October 19) sessions, adhering to the principles of Chatham House discussions.

General Sponsor:

AITAS Holding, Kazakhstan's leading agro-industrial company.

Strategic Partners:

Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Ministry of Education, and Fund for Sustainable Development of Education.

Venue:

Independence Palace, 22 Tauelsizdik Ave., Astana.

Official Website:



Media Contacts:



+7 771 083 5035

+7 778 577 3866

+7 701 216 88 62 [email protected]

SOURCE CONNECTED 2024

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED