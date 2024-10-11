This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new endowments for innovative research, women's advocacy, and a breakthrough in neuromodulation therapy.

MyFitnessPal– in conjunction with Dr.Jenny L. Taitz, Psy.D. – is publishing a new white paper titled theFood + Moodwhich demonstrates a link between dietary habits and mood.The average American consumes nearly double the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit of added sugar, which correlates to a higher prevalence of depression.Credelio Quattro is the newest addition to the Credelio®(lotilaner) franchise and the first FDA-approved parasiticide product with four active ingredients. "Zoonotic disease is more common than many might think. One of our own Elanco veterinarians recently found echinococcus tapeworm lurking in her back yard," said Dr.David Gosche.Sessions at this year's summit dove into topics like how the brain responds to environmental influences, intentional design as a form of advocacy, the culture of space, and how biophilic design enhances spaces of connection and belonging. The summit also welcomed a high school student's perspective on priorities of well-being and engagement.TheCaliforniaGovernor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being is teaming up with the Susan Crown Exchange'sMillion Coaches Challenge(MCC) to launch 25x25: The California Coaches Challenge. This initiative aims to train 25,000 coaches in positive youth coaching acrossCaliforniaby the end of 2025.Industry watchers are projecting the biggest jump in healthcare costs in a decade for 2025, with Business Group on Health's2025 Employer Health Care Strategy Surveyreporting that employers are expecting nearly 8% increases.Hyundai Hope On Wheels established the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology, with a$3 millioncommitment which will ensure that future generations of researchers continue into perpetuity at leading medical institutions.Funding will support engagement of approximately 200 women of color in theBronx, ages 16 and up, by offering HIV testing, sexual and reproductive health workshops, mental health and supportive services as well as employment readiness opportunities, including vocational counseling, interview preparation, clothing vouchers and referrals to childcare resources.As part of the AEDs for Youth program, Avive's state-of-the-artAvive Connect AEDand exclusive, discounted product bundles for schools and athletics will empower educators, school staff, students, coaches and athletes to respond swiftly to Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies.As the brand's first-ever Brave Together global ambassador,Osakawill lend her voice and first-hand connection to the mental health program, joining Maybelline on its mission to make one-to-one support for anxiety and depression accessible to all.Rodrigo's support forJhpiego'swork inthe Philippinesis part of her larger commitment to giving back, especially to women and girls. Jhpiego, aJohns Hopkins Universityaffiliate, has long worked to improve the health and lives of Filipino women and girls, particularly in underserved and conflict-affected regions.The summit, which brought together executives from major pharmaceutical companies and key stakeholders in psychiatric drug development, offered a forum for Neurolief to demonstrate the transformative potential of ProlivTMRx. Dr. Carpenter's presentation generated substantial interest and reflected the pharma industry's growing focus on "beyond the pill" solutions for mental health treatment.Less than half (42%) of Americans had an annual physical exam in the past year, with even fewer visiting the dentist for a routine exam and cleaning (37%). The findings also reveal surprising trends on where US adults are getting their health information.

World Mental Health Day

October 10 was World Mental Health Day, and brands, individuals, and organizations around the world spent the week bringing awareness to this important health issue. Millions worldwide experience some form of challenge with their mental health, and in this rapidly changing world, it's more important than ever to take care of ourselves.

Below are just a few stories issued this week regarding mental health and well-being:



National Poll on Perceptions of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Reveals Most U.S. Adults Believe Suicide is Preventable

Workplace Psychologist John O'Brien: Five Steps to Overcome Rudeness at Work New Data: College Students Want to Push for Mental Health Reform, But Few Know the Policy Issues

