(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian has set an ambitious goal to end illegal deforestation in all biomes by 2030. This commitment aligns with the country's Sustainable Development Goals and reflects a growing awareness of deforestation's far-reaching impacts.



Experts argue that eliminating all deforestation, both and illegal, is not only necessary but achievable. Carlos Nobre, a renowned climate scientist, warns that the is nearing a tipping point, while the Cerrado already faces severe transformations.



Tasso Azevedo, coordinator of MapBiomas, emphasizes the urgency of this goal. He links deforestation to various national crises, including water shortages and climate change.



The effects are evident in São Paulo's vanishing drizzle and widespread heat waves. Ending deforestation would significantly contribute to Brazil's nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.



The current NDC aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Environment Minister Marina Silva reports progress, citing a 50% reduction in Amazon deforestation last year.







Brazil stands out among major emitters as the only country where deforestation is a primary source of emissions. Eliminating deforestation could reduce Brazil's net emissions by 43% by 2030.

Strategies for Achieving Zero Deforestation in Brazil

This reduction would provide other sectors more time to adapt. Paulo Moutinho, a researcher at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, stresses the importance of addressing both legal and illegal deforestation.



He suggests compensating landowners for preserving excess legal reserves, citing successful experiences with international funding.



Experts propose various strategies to achieve zero deforestation. These include stricter regulations, creating more conservation units, removing incentives for deforested areas, and implementing compensation programs like Bolsa Verde.



Suely Araújo, former IBAMA president, calls for better coordination between federal and state governments in issuing land-clearing permits.



By pursuing zero deforestation, Brazil can address environmental challenges while opening doors to new economic opportunities.



This approach aligns with both ecological preservation and sustainable development, positioning Brazil as a leader in environmental stewardship.

MENAFN11102024007421016031ID1108769789