Aurum & Digitalnexus Launch Joint Venture To Invest And Develop Next Generation Aienabled ESG-Focused Data Centers In US

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the data center landscape, Aurum Group (“Aurum”) and DigitalNexus Partners (“DigitalNexus”) today announced the formation of AuNex Datacenters (“AuNex”). This strategic joint venture will acquire, develop and operate a new generation of AI-integrated, environmentally conscious data centers, addressing the surging demand for advanced digital infrastructure.Key Highlights:.⁠ ⁠Innovative Focus: AuNex will specialize in AI-enabled data centers, emphasizing ESG principles and operational efficiency..⁠ ⁠Strategic Expansion: Initial development in key U.S. metropolitan areas, with plans for global growth..⁠ ⁠Market Leadership: Positioned to lead in M&A and development of cutting-edge data center facilities..⁠ ⁠Comprehensive Expertise: Leveraging the diverse capabilities of the Aurum ecosystem and the deep capital markets expertise and connections of DigitalNexus.AuNex brings together the combined proficiency of AI-driven data center development, blending Aurum's global investment expertise and technological excellence with DigitalNexus' extensive network of financial partnerships and skill in structuring complex transactions. This synergy is poised to accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of cloud computing, edge services, and AI technologies.Venkat Bussa, CEO & General Partner at Aurum Equity Partners , highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating,“Our partnership with DigitalNexus represents a significant step towards meeting the increasing global demand for AI-powered, sustainable data centers.” He further emphasized that“AuNex is set to deliver infrastructure that's not just operationally superior, but also aligned with the future of digital transformation.”Syed Natif Nawaz, CEO and General Partner of Aurum Group, commented, "The formation of AuNex marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation in critical infrastructure. By leveraging our collective expertise, we're poised to redefine the future of data centers globally."Chris Mullaly, Partner of DigitalNexus, added, "By integrating AI functionality and prioritizing ESG commitments, AuNex will establish new benchmarks for data center development. Our combined technological and financial strengths will enable us to outpace the market in offering solutions that are both innovative and responsible."The joint venture is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for resilient, flexible, and environmentally responsible digital infrastructure. As AI, cloud, and edge computing continue to reshape the technology landscape, AuNex stands ready to meet these challenges with forward-thinking solutions.About Aurum:Aurum comprises three key entities, each contributing unique expertise to the AuNex Datacenters venture:1.⁠ ⁠Aurum Group: An advisory firm providing strategic guidance and industry insights, led by Syed Nawaz, CEO and General Partner.2.⁠ ⁠Aurum Equity Partners: Specializing in high-impact investments across infrastructure, technology, and energy sectors, led by Venkat Bussa, CEO & General Partner.3.⁠ ⁠Aurum Venture Partners: Focusing on startup investments and innovation in the technology sector, headed by Narsi Ayyagari, General Partner.This comprehensive ecosystem allows AuNex to draw upon a wide range of expertise, from investment strategy to startup agility and advisory services.About DigitalNexus Partners:An advanced AI-driven data center real estate developer and asset manager, known for accelerating the deployment of next-generation data centers and its extensive knowledge of capital market strategies.For more information about AuNex Datacenters and its innovative approach to data center development, please contact: ...

