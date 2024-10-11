Russian Army Lost 1,140 Invaders In Ukraine Over Last Day
Date
10/11/2024 2:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 11, 2024, amounted to about 666,340 people, including 1,140 people over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,953 (+8) Russian tanks, 17,800 (+35) armored combat vehicles, 19,322 (+59) artillery systems, 1,229 (+4) MLRS, 976 (+3) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+1) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 16,837 (+70), cruise missiles - 2,619 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 26,398 (+84), special equipment - 3,396 (+10).
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 10, as of 22:00, 114 combat clashes with Russian invaders took place at the front.
