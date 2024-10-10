Eritrea, Egypt, And Somalia Leaders Issue Joint Communiqué, Affirming Regional Stability And Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Leaders from Eritrea, Egypt, and Somalia met in the Eritrean capital on Thursday for a Tripartite Summit focused on strengthening relations between the three countries and addressing regional security concerns. The summit resulted in a joint communiqué outlining key areas of cooperation and shared goals.

“The leaders of the three countries underscored the need to adhere to the fundamental principles and tenets of international law as the indispensable foundation for regulating relations between states and maintaining stability,” the communiqué states.“This includes, most importantly, absolute respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of countries in the region, opposing any interference in the internal affairs of these nations under any pretext or by any means, and supporting joint efforts to achieve regional peace, combat terrorism, and create a conducive environment for sustainable development.”

The communiqué highlighted the leaders' commitment to upholding international law as the foundation for regional stability, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the region. They also agreed to oppose any interference in the internal affairs of these countries.

Focus on Somali Stability, Security, and Regional Cooperation

The leaders also expressed their commitment to supporting Somalia's security and stability, emphasizing the need to strengthen Somali state institutions and the Somali National Army to address internal and external challenges, including countering terrorism.

“The leaders agreed to develop and deepen cooperation and coordination among the three countries to enhance the capacity of Somali state institutions to address various internal and external challenges, enabling the Somali National Army to counter terrorism in all its forms, protect its land and maritime borders, and maintain the unity of its territory,” the communiqué reads.

The summit addressed several key areas of regional cooperation, including the crisis in Sudan, the situation in Somalia, and security issues in the Red Sea. They also discussed establishing mechanisms for diplomatic coordination and joint efforts between the three nations.

Egypt, in a show of support for Somalia, has offered to contribute troops to the upcoming African Union Mission to Support Stability in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The leaders also agreed to establish a joint tripartite commission comprising the foreign ministers of Eritrea, Egypt, and Somalia for strategic cooperation in all areas.

President Al-Sisi's Remarks

At a joint press conference following the summit , Egyptian President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of the tripartite meeting, highlighting the shared challenges and opportunities facing the three nations.

“Our meeting today is not only a testament to the strong and distinguished relations between our three brotherly nations, but it also reflects the growing importance of developing and strengthening these historic ties, whether in confronting shared challenges in both the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, or in capitalizing on the potential of our countries to maximize opportunities for achieving development and prosperity for our peoples,” President Al-Sisi said.

He highlighted the need for cooperation and coordination to counter destabilising forces in the region.“We have gathered today, hosted by His Excellency the dear brother President Isaias Afwerki, to consult and benefit from exchanging perspectives on ways to counter schemes and actions aimed at destabilizing the region, dismantling its countries, and undermining the tireless efforts of our nations and peoples yearning for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

President Al-Sisi also outlined Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia's security and stability, as well as its efforts to address the situation in Sudan. He emphasized the need for enhanced regional cooperation, including in trade and investment, to maximise opportunities for prosperity.

“We also agreed on the seriousness of the ongoing situation that has disrupted international navigation in the Red Sea, negatively impacting global trade. We emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation among Red Sea littoral states and developing institutional coordination frameworks to secure international navigation in the Red Sea and to enhance cooperation among these states to maximize the benefits of its natural resources.”

President Al-Sisi concluded his remarks by expressing his gratitude to President Afwerki and President Mohamud for their participation in the summit. He affirmed Egypt's commitment to working with Somalia and Eritrea to achieve greater security, stability, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.