Van Zant Drops New Single Speak His Name From Long-Awaited Upcoming Album

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (NASHVILLE, TN) -- Southern rock icons Van Zant have released the new single, "Speak His Name ," from their upcoming album, Always Look Up - available everywhere November 22, 2024 from Frontiers SRL. Watch the official music now:

Van Zant, made up of .38 Special co-founder Donnie Van Zant and Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant, has reunited and returned to the studio for what will be their first new album in nearly two decades. Always Look Up will also mark the duo's first foray into Christian music, while holding firm to their southern rock roots.

"I think that this one probably means more to us then what we've done in the past and it's very different," says Johnny about the new music. "It's probably not what people may expect from us, which I think is kind of cool. There is stuff that's real pop and commercial. There's stuff that's heavy with, of course, Christian lyrics and values. Me and Donnie have got a saying that if we touch one person with this music, our mission for Jesus Christ is done."

Van Zant released the first single, "Jesus Christ ," in August, followed by "There You Are " in September.

