Dell Technologies Expands Dell AI Factory With New Poweredge Servers To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Additions to the Dell AI Factory span infrastructure, solutions and services to simplify and speed enterprise AI adoption

Five new Dell

PowerEdge servers with AMD 5th Generation EPYC processors deliver industry-leading AI performance, efficiency and flexibility at scale

Dell Generative AI Solutions for

AMD simplify AI deployment with significant time-to-value improvements

The Dell Enterprise Hub now supports Dell

PowerEdge XE9680 with AMD InstinctTM

MI300X accelerators to securely deploy the latest Llama and Mixtral models Dell Implementation Services for Generative AI Platform provides easy to manage, secure on-premises AI platform solutions to speed AI innovation

Full story



AMD Advancing AI – Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) expands the world's broadest generative AI (GenAI) solutions portfolio with Dell AI Factory additions tailored for AMD environments. These solutions offer enterprises enhanced AI capabilities, including greater scalability and flexibility, to stay competitive in the evolving technology landscape.

"By integrating AMD technology into the latest Dell servers, AI solutions and services through the Dell AI Factory, we're providing the performance and efficiencies enterprises need today and in the future," said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "Together with AMD, we are setting new standards in AI performance, giving enterprises powerful and cost-effective solutions essential for modern data-driven environments."

"Our latest AMD EPYC processors and Instinct accelerators, provide Dell customers with advanced end-to-end solutions, at scale, that will speed AI deployments and power business critical IT infrastructure," said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Group, AMD. "Our longstanding collaboration with Dell continues to deliver cutting edge solutions that help enhance operational efficiency and reduce time to value, fostering innovation across highly competitive industries."

New Dell PowerEdge servers drive demanding AI workloads at scale

The additions to the Dell PowerEdge portfolio drive a wide range of AI use cases and traditional workloads and simplify server management and security.

The platforms provide customizable and efficient solutions that simplify management and support high-performance workloads for modern enterprises:



Designed for enterprise AI workloads, the

Dell PowerEdge XE7745 supports up to eight double-width or 16 single-width PCIe GPUs with AMD 5th Generation EPYC processors in a 4U air-cooled chassis. Purpose-built for AI inferencing, model fine-tuning and high performance computing, the internal GPU slots are paired with eight additional Gen 5.0 PCIe slots for network connectivity, creating dense, flexible configurations with 2x more DW PCIe GPU capacity.1 The PowerEdge R6725 and R7725 servers are optimized for scalability with high performing AMD 5th Generation EPYC processors. The new DC-MHS chassis design enables enhanced air cooling and dual 500W CPUs, conquering tough thermal challenges for power and efficiency.2 These platforms maintain rigorous data analytics and AI workloads, with configurations optimized for scalability, and offer record-breaking performance for workloads like virtualization, databases and AI.3 The R7725 offers up to 66% increased performance and up to 33% increased efficiency at the top of the stack.4

All three platforms can support up to 50% more cores, with up to 37% increased performance per core resulting in greater performance, efficiency and improved TCO.5 These gains consolidate up to seven 5-year-old servers into one server today, resulting in up to 65% lower CPU power consumption.6

The PowerEdge R6715 and R7715 servers with AMD 5th Gen EPYC processors offer increased performance, efficiency and up to 37% increased drive capacity resulting in greater storage density.7 Available in various configuration options, the single-socket servers support double the memory with support for 24 DIMMs (2DPC), and meet diverse workload requirements and maximize performance in compact 1U and 2U chassis.8 The R6715 sees world record performance for AI and virtualization tasks.9

For customers deploying AI at scale, Dell Technologies will also continue to support all the latest AMD Instinct accelerators in Dell PowerEdge XE servers.

IT teams can remotely monitor, manage and update Dell PowerEdge servers with the updated Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC). With a faster processor, increased memory and dedicated security co-processor, iDRAC simplifies server management and security, allowing IT teams to respond with greater reliability and efficiency.

"The systems provided by Dell Technologies and AMD for OSF Healthcare allow us to deliver better services to our clinicians and patients, reduce our overall cost and help communities in need. When you have patient lives dependent on our platforms, it is critical that our systems remain stable and operational 24/7, 365 days a year," said Joe Morrow, director, Technology Services, OSF Healthcare. "Because of these systems, we have significantly reduced Epic downtimes, empowering OSF Healthcare to provide superior healthcare services while ensuring security and scalability in our operations."

Dell AI Factory enhancements simplify and speed GenAI deployments

The Dell AI Factory is designed to support diverse AI requirements with the world's broadest AI solutions portfolio from desktop to data center to cloud, allowing organizations to right-size their AI investments:



Dell Generative AI Solutions with

AMD

using the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 server with AMD InstinctTM

MI300X accelerators to deliver AI inferencing, retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and customization. The integration simplifies AI deployment, enhances security, allows for scalable and modular architectures and reduces time to value by up to 86%, helping organizations optimize their AI investments.10

The

Dell Enterprise Hub on Hugging Face now supports the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 with AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators, providing custom containers and scripts for easy, secure deployment of models such as Llama and Mixtral. These containerized models are uniquely optimized to boost inferencing performance based on the model and server and leverage the Hugging Face Text Generation Inference (TGI) back-end. Dell

Professional Services for Generative AI are expanding to support AMD environments. New Dell Implementation Services for GenAI Platform with AMD provide a tailored operational platform, including Kubernetes configuration, deployment of advanced AI frameworks and customer knowledge transfer on best practices to maximize ROI. From strategy development to data preparation, platform and model implementation and solution scaling, Dell professionals help customers achieve business outcomes with AI throughout the lifecycle.

"Dell Technologies and AMD continue to drive AI innovation, offering comprehensive solutions and services that help businesses modernize data centers, improve scalability, and leverage AI for better business outcomes," said Kuba Stolarski, Research VP, IDC. "The latest updates to the Dell AI Factory are the next step in Dell's journey of delivering AI solutions that boost efficiency and value."

Availability



The Dell PowerEdge XE7745 server will be available globally starting January 2025.

The Dell PowerEdge R6715, R7715, R6725 and R7725 servers will be available globally starting November 2024.

Dell Generative AI Solutions with AMD will be available globally starting in Q4 2024.

Dell Enterprise Hub on Hugging Face updates are available globally now. The Dell Implementation Services for Generative AI platform is available in select countries now.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies

(NYSE:

DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

