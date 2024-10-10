Methodhub Appoints Invicta Capserv As Financial Adivsor For SME IPO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MethodHub India plans to go for SME IPO. Appoints Invicta CapServ as Advisor

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Method-Hub Software Ltd (MethodHub ) India, a software services company headquartered Bengaluru, India, has engaged Invicta Capserv Private Ltd (Invicta), as its Financial Advisor for its forthcoming on the SME exchange in India.To support growth organically and through acquisitions, MethodHub India has firm plans to go for an SME IPO. With close to 400 employees and with revenues of Rs 57 Crores during the last financial year, MethodHub focuses on Software Projects and Managed Services, Consulting and Telecom services. In terms of technology, MethodHub specialises in Cloud and Data Engineering, ERP Integration and Cyber Security services." MethodHub is poised for its next stage of growth with offshore capability to deliver large, critical projects and managed services from India locations. We are glad to engage Invicta as our Financial Advisor for the IPO ," said Aho Bilam, Director and CEO. " We look forward to the opportunity of advising MethodHub on such a crucial part of their business journey" said Hemant Gadodia, Managing Director of Invicta CapServ.” Enriched with an experienced and talented professional team, MethodHub is all set to chart out an exciting path in the Indian capital markets through its IPO and I am delighted to be part of their journey as an advisor" said Sankara Krishnan, MethodHub's Internal Capital Markets advisor.The company, through its subsidiary in the USA, recently acquired a majority stake in Zortech Solutions, Canada and is on the verge of completing a few more acquisitions. These acquisitions and new projects signed in the USA through its subsidiary are expected to contribute significantly to the top and bottom line for the current fiscal year. The IPO size is expected to be around Rs 50-60 crores. Invicta will advise MethodHub on the IPO process.About MethodHub:MethodHub India is a Bangalore-headquartered software and telecom services company with focus on Financial Services, HealthCare, Oil/Gas and Telecom. ISO 9001 and ISMS 27001 certified for its primary delivery locations, MethodHub is preparing for SOC2 and HIPAA certifications as it grows through its current customer base while looking at targets of opportunities for inorganic growth.About Invicta CapServ:Invicta, a Mumbai based advisory company headed by former Citi Bank veteran Hemant Gadodia, has successfully executed several IPO advisory assignments, particularly in the SME segment. Having an illustrious track record and proven expertise in advising IPOs, Mumbai-based Invicta works with SMEs to give them access to capital markets to support growth and value realization.

