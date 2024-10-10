Andhra University's A-Hub Expands To Mauritius, Supporting 12 New Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Oct 10 (KNN)

In a significant development for international entrepreneurship, Andhra University's startup incubation council, A-Hub, has successfully extended its operations to Mauritius.



This expansion comes with the support of the Mauritian and the Mauritius-based Vishakhapatnam Le Hochet Trust.



The initiative has already begun to bear fruit, with A-Hub currently nurturing 12 startups on the island nation.

The expansion process began with a team of experts from A-Hub conducting an intensive week-long training session for these startups in Mauritius.



Following this initial on-site engagement, the incubation council has transitioned to providing ongoing virtual training and mentorship to ensure continuous support for these fledgling businesses.

In a parallel development that underscores A-Hub's growing influence in the startup ecosystem, the council has secured a 100-seater MSME technology incubation centre from the National Institute for MSMEs.



This facility, slated for establishment in Hyderabad, aims to promote innovative technologies within the MSME sector. The move is expected to significantly boost the technological capabilities of small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

These initiatives reflect A-Hub's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation beyond geographical boundaries.



By leveraging virtual platforms for ongoing support and establishing physical centres for hands-on guidance, A-Hub is creating a comprehensive support system for startups in both India and Mauritius.

