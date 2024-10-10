Government Spokesperson Highlights Jordan's Resilience Amid Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 10 (Petra) -- Jordan is committed to fortifying its and economic resilience despite regional pressures, said Spokesperson and of Government Communication, Mohammad Momani, during a meeting with Bilal Tal, head of the Amman Group for Future Dialogues, at the headquarters today.The meeting was also attended by the Ministry's Secretary-General, Zaid Nawaiseh.Momani emphasized that, thanks to the wisdom of Jordan's Hashemite leadership, the strength of national institutions, and the awareness of the Jordanian people, the country has been able to mitigate the impact of regional developments.He described this dynamic as a "Jordanian formula" that enables the nation to confront its challenges head-on.He stressed Jordan's diplomatic, political, and humanitarian support for Arab causes and regional allies, calling it a source of pride for the Kingdom.Momani underscored the need for heightened political awareness, a unified stance around national institutions and leadership, and a balanced political and economic discourse.He added that Jordan's ongoing political modernization is starting to yield results and must be fully leveraged to advance national development.The minister also highlighted that Jordan's entry into its second centennial is marked by a comprehensive modernization project, which builds upon the foundations laid by the nation's founders.On the government's current efforts, Momani pointed out that Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan has directed the government to engage more openly with the media and civil society, while building stronger partnerships with Parliament.Weekly field visits by the Prime Minister and monthly Cabinet sessions in provincial centers are part of this approach to foster greater cooperation and trust.A committee has also been formed to draft the government's policy statement for the upcoming vote of confidence in Parliament, following the start of the regular parliamentary session on November 18.Momani praised government spokespersons for their professionalism and openness, emphasizing their vital role in providing accurate and timely information to the public.He also called for greater efforts to counter divisive rhetoric on social media platforms, stressing that the solution lies in maintaining an independent and professional media that communicates truth and promotes social cohesion.Bilal Tal commended Jordanian media for its professionalism and its role in addressing both national and regional issues. He stressed the importance of societal unity in overcoming the challenges Jordan faces.Members of the Amman Group discussed the responsibilities of the media in maintaining professionalism when covering domestic and regional issues, highlighting Jordan's steadfast support for Arab causes.