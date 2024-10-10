Princess Basma Bint Ali Highlights Jordan's Efforts In Biodiversity, Environmental Conservation At ALECSO Event

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Oct 10 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of the Jordan Badia and Founder of the Royal Botanic Garden, was the guest of honor at an event organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in Tunisia.The event is part of a series recognizing Arab figures who have made significant contributions to their nations and humanity at large.Addressing an audience of Arab and Islamic representatives and experts in environmental and sustainable development, Princess Basma delivered a lecture on Jordan's efforts in biodiversity conservation, focusing on various initiatives, particularly the Royal Botanic Garden.She highlighted the garden's role as a vital repository preserving Jordan's plant genetic heritage.Princess Basma elaborated on the principles underpinning the Royal Botanic Garden and its key objectives, which include habitat conservation, raising environmental awareness, and promoting scientific research.She also emphasized the garden's achievements, such as the establishment of a comprehensive database, seed bank, and national herbarium.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Princess Basma reiterated Jordan's readiness to collaborate with Tunisia and other Arab and Islamic nations, exchanging experiences and knowledge, particularly in the field of environmental conservation, which transcends borders.She also underscored the importance of sustainable water management practices, including techniques to preserve rainwater and recharge groundwater. Additionally, she highlighted the need for promoting sustainable agricultural methods to ensure water availability for future generations.Princess Basma expressed optimism about the future, citing both the Royal Botanic Garden and other conservation initiatives as examples of promising environmental progress.She also noted the potential benefits of utilizing environmental security funds to finance projects that safeguard intellectual property rights and the genetic heritage of Arab nations, ensuring equitable benefit-sharing.ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar, in his remarks, stressed that nature preservation is a critical developmental issue, essential not only for environmental protection but also for sustaining economic prosperity and livelihoods.