Family Secrets And Redemption Unfold In Emotional Holiday Drama-CHICKEN COOP

LOS ANGELES, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The thought-provoking drama CHICKEN COOP was released to Video on Demand on Oct. 1st, after a solid run of capturing audience attention across the festival circuit, earning official selections at both the Desertscape International Film Festival and the Berkeley Springs Film Festival. The film also garnered the prestigious Audience Choice Award at the 6th Annual Kanab Film Festival, solidifying its emotional impact and audience appeal.CHICKEN COOP tells the story of Isaac, a young lawyer, and his wife, Tania, who travel to the countryside just before Christmas to help mend the fractured relationship between Isaac and his estranged father. What begins as a visit to assist with household repairs-including fixing a busted pipe near the family's chicken coop-turns into an emotional reckoning. As father and son spend more time together, they begin to uncover long-buried lies and secrets, including the heartbreaking truth behind Isaac missing his mother's funeral five years prior.Written, produced, and directed by Joseph DeGolyer and starring Noah Kershisnik as Isaac, Monica Moore Smith as Tania, and Mark Bracich as Abe, CHICKEN COOP offers a stirring exploration of family dynamics, grief, and reconciliation.The film's powerful narrative and emotional depth have already made it a standout in the festival scene. It resonates with anyone who understands the complexities of family relationships, making it the next movie choice for audiences drawn to character-driven stories.CHICKEN COOP is set to reach a broad audience through its distribution by BMG-Global, a leading distributor known for bringing impactful and diverse stories to viewers worldwide. This partnership ensures that the film's powerful exploration of family dynamics will reach audiences far beyond the festival circuit.With its captivating performances and raw emotional honesty, CHICKEN COOP delivers a moving and relatable experience long after the credits roll.Audiences can watch the film on AMAZON , FANDANGO AT HOME TVOD , AppleTV , or purchase the DVD on AMAZON DVD.

