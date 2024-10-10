Liquid Cheese Market Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Cheese Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid cheese market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $16.18 billion in 2023 to $16.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The liquid cheese market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.



Anticipated growth in the forecast period is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, the expanding market for dairy alternatives, rising demand for premium food products, higher disposable incomes, the growing importance of e-commerce platforms, and a rise in cheese consumption. Key trends expected in this period include a growing demand for plant-based foods, the adoption of sustainable and ethical farming practices, innovations in packaging, preferences for organic and natural products, and a rising popularity of artisanal and specialty cheeses.

The liquid cheese market is expected to grow driven by increasing consumption of on-the-go snacks. These snacks are convenient and portable, catering to busy lifestyles and health-conscious trends, supported by innovations in packaging. Liquid cheese serves as a convenient snack option, perfect for on-the-go consumption as a dip or topping. Its easy packaging and transportability meet the demand for quick, satisfying snacks without the need for heating or preparation. For example, sales of on-the-go snacks in the UK increased by 39% in 2023 compared to 2022, with a further 4% increase projected for 2024, according to a report from Food Manufacturers, an online platform focused on the UK food and drink manufacturing industry.

Key players in the liquid cheese market are focusing on developing advanced products such as dairy-free alternatives to expand appeal and accessibility. Dairy-free cheese products, made without dairy components and often incorporating plant-based ingredients such as nuts, aim to reintroduce interest in dairy-free dishes. For instance, Armored Fresh, a South Korea-based food company, launched Oat Milk Cheddar Dip in May 2024. This dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and cholesterol-free cheese product offers the same rich, cheesy flavor as traditional nacho cheese sauce. It complements various appetizers such as pretzel bites, French fries, chips, and tacos with its creamy, cheesy taste.

In November 2021, Sabrosura Foods, LLC, a US-based Hispanic foods manufacturer, acquired Pancho's Mexican Foods, Inc., a producer of queso dip and other Hispanic food items. This acquisition enhances Sabrosura Foods' presence in the growing queso dip market and reinforces its position as a leading distributor of Hispanic food products, including cheeses.

Major companies operating in the liquid cheese market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Hormel Foods LLC, Conagra Foodservice Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Groupe Savencia, Frito-Lay North America Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Britannia Industries, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd., Berner, Gehl Foods LLC, Amul, Veeba Foods, Lactalis American Group Inc., Ricos Products Co., Newman's Own, La Preferida, Alouette cheese, Knorr.

Europe was the largest region in the liquid cheese market in 2023. The regions covered in the liquid cheese market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the liquid cheese market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Liquid Cheese Market Characteristics

3. Liquid Cheese Market Trends and Strategies

4. Liquid Cheese Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global Liquid Cheese Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Liquid Cheese Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Liquid Cheese Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Liquid Cheese Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Liquid Cheese Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Liquid Cheese Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Cheese Spread

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Dip Other Product Types

6.2. Global Liquid Cheese Market, Segmentation by Cheese Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Mozzarella

Cheddar

Parmesan Other Cheese Types

6.3. Global Liquid Cheese Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Offline Online

7. Liquid Cheese Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Liquid Cheese Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Liquid Cheese Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Liquid Cheese Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900