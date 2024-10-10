Adero Partners Named To Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual list highlights firms fulfilling fiduciary duty with service, stewarding client long-term wealth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adero Partners , a multifaceted wealth management firm, is named to the Forbes/SHOOK 2024 List of Top RIAs in the U.S. The list ranks the top 250 registered advisors (RIAs) acknowledged for their client relations, team purpose, and strong culture.

The ranking process utilizes an algorithm of qualitative data gained through interviews with leadership and staff and quantitative measurements. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience – all of which contribute to determining placement on the list.

“Our recognition on the Forbes Top RIA list is a testament to Adero's client-first mindset, continually seeking new tactics and striving to maximize our clients' current and long-term wealth,” said Adero CEO Michael Spector .“We congratulate other firms for their placement. Adero is honored to be part of this elite group, and we recognize the hard work our advisors continually put into making the client experience successful.”

The third annual Forbes Top RIA list, developed by SHOOK Research , screened 46,212 nominations, conducted 21,417 telephone interviews, and reviewed thousands of RIAs through in-person or virtual exchanges. The rigorous selection process methodology can be found here . Adero did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

About Adero Partners

Since 1999, Adero Partners has been providing customized and comprehensive financial planning, strategic investing, tax planning, and family office services for high-net-worth clients. Adero has over 50 employees nationwide with offices in the Bay Area and Portland. Adero's advisors include CPAs, CFP®s, CFAs, and MBAs with combined decades of experience. Learn more about Adero Partners: aderopartners.com.

Awards and Recognition Disclosure

Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if the Firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of the Firm or its representatives by any of its clients. The Firm makes no representation that the rating is representative of any one client's experience. Neither the Firm nor its representatives paid a fee directly or indirectly to obtain or use the rating. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. Investment performance generally is not a criterion for an award. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, note that past results are not indicative of future results. On October 8, Adero Partners was selected among Forbes's Top RIA Firms in America for 2024. A more detailed description of the criteria used with respect to this award or recognition granted to the Firm or the Firm's individual employees is here

General Disclosure

This material presented by Adero Partners, LLC (“Adero”) is for informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Opinions expressed are Adero's present opinions only and are subject to change. Information presented has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, however Adero cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. Neither the information nor the opinions expressed herein should be used to make any investment decision. Consultations with CPA's or Estate Planning Attorneys regarding taxes and issues relating to estates or beneficiaries are recommended. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. Investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment or investment strategy (including those recommended by Adero) will be profitable for an investment portfolio. Yields and returns will fluctuate as market conditions change. Adero does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as legal, accounting or tax advice. Adero Partners is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, nor does it imply a certain level of skill or expertise. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Adero and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Adero unless a client service agreement is in place. Any distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. For further information about press release, please contact us.

