Recovery Unplugged Leads Panel Discussion On Recruitment And Retention At 2024 Mental Health Marketing Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Unplugged is proud to have participated in the 8th annual Mental Marketing (MHMC), held from October 1-3 at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN. The MHMC, which began in 2016, is one of the few marketing events in the country focused on behavioral health trends and strategies. This year's conference featured over 100 speakers and focused on topics such as AI, content strategy, and innovative marketing practices that drive revenue and improve patient care.

Highlighting Recovery Unplugged's involvement, Chief Growth Officer Riley Osborne led a panel discussion on recruitment and retention in the behavioral health space. The panel, featuring Psych Alliance owner Ben Swisher, Jordan Young of Jordan and Associates Consulting, and TTF Healthcare Search and Staffing CEO Todd Dixon, explored crucial themes such as company culture, generational differences, and the emerging technologies that are shaping how recruiters find the best talent in the industry.

“We're grateful for the opportunity to participate in this year's conference and look forward to sharing in discussions about new and emerging best practices in behavioral healthcare marketing,” said Osborne during the event.

Recovery Unplugged's presence at MHMC underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovative marketing and recruitment strategies in behavioral healthcare. With a focus on human-centric approaches to both treatment and marketing, the company is helping to shape the future of mental health services by integrating music therapy with cutting-edge clinical care.

About Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health

Recovery Unplugged is a national behavioral health organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help patients heal from substance use disorder and other mental health challenges. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our care model.

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Brentwood, TN; Annandale, VA; Merchantville, NJ; and Charleston, SC, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.

For more information on Recovery Unplugged or Riley Osborne's panel at MHMC, please contact Brandi Ganz.

Attachment

Recovery Unplugged Chief Growth Officer Riley Osborne Leads Panel on Retention and Recruitment at the 2024 Mental Health Marketing Conference

CONTACT: Brandi Ganz Recovery Unplugged 9083048778 ...