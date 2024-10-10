Gan-Based Power Supply Adapter Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GaN-based power supply adapter market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $0.97 billion in 2023 to $1.03 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The demand for compact power adapters, renewable energy, energy-efficient regulations, faster charging, and smart home devices has fueled this growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The GaN-based power supply adapter market is poised for strong growth, anticipated to reach $1.34 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth factors include rising demand for energy-efficient devices, multi-port chargers, and fast charging. Trends such as advancements in 5G, IoT, smart homes, and wearable devices are expected to drive market expansion.

Growth Driver of The GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market

The escalating demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is projected to boost the growth of the GaN-based power supply adapter market. EV charging stations, also known as charging points or EV chargers, are locations where electric vehicles can recharge their batteries. The rising demand for electric vehicles is attributed to increasing sales, a wider variety of models, urbanization, corporate fleet usage, and stricter environmental regulations. GaN-based power supply adapters enhance the efficiency and performance of EV charging stations through their high efficiency, compact design, rapid charging capabilities, advanced thermal management, reliability, and forward-compatible design. These benefits contribute to improved performance and reduced operational costs for EV charging infrastructure.

Which Market Players Are Driving The GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the GaN-based power supply adapter market are Sumida Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Arrow Electronics Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, AsusTek Computer Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., Nexperia BV, Digi-Key Electronics, Chicony Power Technology Co. Ltd., Power Integrations, Belkin International Inc., GaN Systems Inc., Weltrend Semiconductor Inc., CUI Global Inc., Yole Group, Transphorm Inc., Baseus, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, RAVPower, VisIC Technologies Ltd., Finepower GmbH, Anker Innovations Limited, Chargeasap Pvt Ltd., Innoscience Technology

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market Size?

In the GaN-based power supply adapters market, companies are developing cutting-edge solutions, such as GaN-based notebook adapters, to ensure high performance, efficiency, and sustainability in powering laptops and other portable devices. This advancement signifies a commitment to improving power delivery systems in consumer electronics.

How Is The Global GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Less Than 100W, 100-160W, 160-200, More Than 200W

2) By Port: 1 Port Power Charger, 2 Port Power Charger, MultiPort Power Charger

3) By Application: Computers And Laptops, Mobile Phones And Wearables, Other Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Products, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market

North America was the largest region in the GaN-based power supply adapter market in 2023. The regions covered in the GaN-based power supply adapter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market Definition

The GaN-based power supply adapter utilizes gallium nitride (GaN) transistors to convert and regulate electrical power efficiently. By transforming high-voltage input into a desired lower voltage output, these adapters provide superior performance compared to traditional silicon-based alternatives, capitalizing on the unique properties of GaN semiconductors.

GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global gan-based power supply adapter market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gan-based power supply adapter market size, drivers and trends, gan-based power supply adapter market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

