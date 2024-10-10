Honda announces recall for 1.7 million vehicles due to manufacturing defect

(MENAFN) Honda Motor Co. has announced a recall affecting nearly 1.7 million due to a manufacturing defect that could impair steering control, potentially leading to accidents. The company informed government regulators about the recall last week, prompting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue an official recall order on Tuesday.



The NHTSA's safety recall order indicates that the steering gearbox assembly in the affected vehicles may have been improperly manufactured, resulting in "excessive internal friction." This issue could make it difficult for drivers to steer the vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall encompasses models from the 2022 to 2025 production years, specifically targeting certain Acura Integras, Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs, and Honda HR-Vs.



This situation comes on the heels of an investigation initiated by the NHTSA in March, prompted by 145 complaints from Honda Civic owners who reported issues with their steering. Drivers indicated that the steering could become unresponsive or "stick," requiring additional effort to turn the steering wheel. Importantly, at the time of the initial announcement, the NHTSA noted that there had been no reported accidents or injuries related to this steering problem, and the latest recall order similarly does not mention any incidents or injuries.



Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters in the mail starting November 18. They will be able to take their vehicles to authorized dealers, who will replace the defective worm gear spring and reapply grease as necessary, all at no cost to the owners. Honda encourages any affected vehicle owners to reach out to their customer service at 1-888-234-2138 for more information regarding the recall, using the recall numbers SJS, MJU, QJT, and VJV.

