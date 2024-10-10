MEPRA KSA Leadership Majlis Applauds Saudi Youth Ability to Drive Change, Readiness to Set an Example for Excellence in Communication Industry

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – October 10, 2024: The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) KSA Leadership Majlis stressed at the conclusion of its annual meeting in Riyadh that the Saudi youth are showing an impressive ability to drive the change guided by Vision 2030, and are setting an example for the world in merging cultural merit and modern technology as the way forward for excellence in the communication industry.



Under the theme "Creative Communications in Saudi Arabia: Inspiring Innovation and Engagement," the esteemed KSA Majlis event gathered local and international public relations and communications leaders to discuss the importance of creativity in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia and preparing them for future challenges in the communications industry, proposing ways to inspire and train young Saudis in these fields.



Kate Midttun, Chairperson and Founder of MEPRA, commended the communication industry's adaptability in the face of rapid technological advancements. She emphasized the importance of authentic storytelling as a cornerstone of the industry, fostering creativity, inspiring youth, and celebrating Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage.



"Delivering impactful storytelling requires a harmonious blend of cultural authenticity and innovative technology, which Saudi Arabia is already demonstrating," Midttun stated. "Our youth are at the forefront of this transformation, not only embracing change but also driving it. They are poised to share our stories globally, utilizing both traditional and technological methods," She stressed.



She further highlighted the role of strategic initiatives like Vision 2030 in empowering Saudi Arabia's youth to not only adapt to modernization but also integrate their nation's rich cultural history into its progress.



The KSA Leadership Majlis boasted a rich agenda with several sessions and panel discussions on the importance of creativity in empowering and engaging the youth of Saudi Arabia and preparing them for future challenges in the communications industry, as well as cultural integration: blending tradition with modern and creative communication in Saudi Arabia.



The KSA Leadership Majlis featured a distinguished lineup of partners, including Strategic Partner Almarai and Platinum Partner CARMA, a leading media monitoring and data analytics company, that presented its latest report, "The 2024 Kingdom Reputation Report," unveiling key insights into Saudi Arabia's public perception and reputation on the global stage.



Joining the event as Supporting Partners were Jummar PR and Communications, SEC Newgate ME, Influential Communication, and A2Z Media. These notable organizations took advantage of their expertise and experience to contribute to the rich discussions and networking opportunities during the event.



Beyond the insightful discussions, the Leadership Majlis hosted the announcement of the prestigious MEPRA Fellowship Awards that recognize exceptional contributions to the PR industry in the Middle East and celebrate the achievements of outstanding individuals.



