Andy Roo's Cajun Spices Celebrates Over 30 Years Of Flavorful Creations With Expanded Products And Recipe Contest

For three decades, Andy Roo's has been offering authentic Cajun and Creole seasonings, including MSG-free and salt-free options.

Think you have what it takes to create a winning dish? Enter Andy Roo's 30th Anniversary Recipe Contest for a chance to showcase your skills and win amazing prizes! All entrants receive a free spice sample.

Now you can enjoy Andy Roo's signature Cajun seasoning with new MSG-free and salt-free options, without compromising on flavor. Spice up your healthy dishes the Louisiana way!

Andy Roo's Cajun Spices is a family-owned business based in Walker, Louisiana, specializing in authentic Cajun and Creole spice blends.

- Martin Foret, founder of Andy Roo'sBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy Roo's Cajun Spices , a beloved name in authentic Louisiana cooking, proudly celebrates over 30 years of delivering bold, flavorful Cajun and Creole seasonings to kitchens nationwide. In honor of this milestone, the company has expanded its product line to offer even more tantalizing options for home chefs, including a new selection of MSG-free and salt-free seasonings. In addition, Andy Roo's is launching an exciting recipe contest, inviting customers to showcase their culinary creativity using Andy Roo's spices for a chance to be featured on its website and win exciting prizes.Founded nearly 30 years ago in a humble backyard shed in Metairie, Louisiana, Andy Roo's began with a simple mission: to bring the true taste of Southern Louisiana to home kitchens. It all started with a salt-free Red Bean seasoning crafted to serve multiple meals, which quickly evolved into a full line of Cajun-inspired spice blends. Each blend reflects founder Martin Foret's passion for the rich culinary traditions of New Orleans."When I first started Andy Roo's, I wanted to share the bold flavors of Louisiana in a way that was both authentic and accessible for anyone cooking at home," said Martin Foret, founder of Andy Roo's. "Our spices are made with the same care and attention to quality as they were 30 years ago, and it's been a privilege to see our brand grow over the years."Andy Roo's now offers various products, including their signature All-Purpose Cajun Seasoning , BBQ Grill Rub, and Cajun Garlic Blend. One of the most popular recent additions is the VooDoo Seasoning, a versatile blend that enhances the flavor of everything from roast meats to popcorn with its bold, deep Cajun notes. The expanded product line also includes several MSG-free and salt-free options, catering to health-conscious customers while maintaining the full, authentic taste of Louisiana cuisine.To commemorate the company's 30-year journey, Andy Roo's is hosting a Recipe Contest from September 1 to October 31, 2024. Participants are encouraged to create original recipes using any of Andy Roo's spices and submit their entries via direct message to the company's social media channels or fill out the form on the company website, . The contest is open to all U.S. residents, and no purchase is necessary to participate. Contest entries will be judged on creativity, flavor, and presentation. Each entrant will receive a free sample of the newest Cajun and Creole spice blend. The grand prize winner will have their recipe featured on Andy Roo's website and receive a Trio Pack of Andy Roo's best-selling spices and a selection of premium cooking tools."We're really excited to see what our customers come up with for the recipe contest," said Foret. "There's so much creativity in the kitchen, and it's incredible to see people using our spices in new and delicious ways. This contest is our way of celebrating not only the longevity of our brand but also the people who've supported us along the way."Andy Roo's spices, including those featured in the recipe contest, will be available online at . The website features the entire product line, including popular blends like Cajun Jambalaya, Creole Gumbo, and BBQ Shrimp Seasoning. Customers can also explore the Black & Gold Seasoning or try the Trio Pack, which includes three of Andy Roo's top-rated blends. Nationwide shipping is available.For more information about Andy Roo's products, the recipe contest, or to purchase, visit or follow the brand on social media at @AndyRoosSpices.About Andy Roo's Cajun SpicesAndy Roo's Cajun Spices is a family-owned business based in Metairie, Louisiana, specializing in authentic Cajun and Creole spice blends. Andy Roo's has provided home chefs with high-quality, MSG-free, and salt-free seasonings made from premium ingredients for over three decades. Each blend is crafted to capture the rich, bold flavors of Southern Louisiana, allowing customers to create unforgettable dishes in their own kitchens.

