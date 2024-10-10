Dayforce Community Unites To Make Work Life Better At Dayforce Discover 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees globally to discover new solutions, customer best practices, and breakthrough innovations at the flagship Dayforce experience; Keynote live stream open for registration

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. and TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, will host customers, partners, and visionaries for the new Dayforce Discover annual customer conference, to be held on November 11-14 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Registration is open for the in-person experience as well as the live stream of the conference's mainstage keynotes.



Centered around the company's brand promise to make work life better, Dayforce Discover will bring together thousands of attendees around the world to ignite the power of the entire Dayforce community. In-person customers will be able to access more than 110 opportunities and experiences to learn, connect, and discover transformational value through the Dayforce platform.

“Dayforce Discover is the definitive event for HR leaders passionate about advancing workforce experiences and creating quantitative value within their organizations,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Dayforce, Inc.“The immersive on-site experience will delight attendees, spark inspiration, and foster moments of true community building. HR leaders will leave Dayforce Discover revitalized with tangible learnings – from peers and professionals alike – designed to maximize value with Dayforce.”

Discover inspiration and innovation with mainstage keynotes

In the Welcome Keynote, which will include David Ossip, Chair and CEO of Dayforce, in-person attendees will be able to hear from acclaimed research professor and author, Dr. Brené Brown, who presents on courageous leadership and what's possible when we dare to discover, lead, and unlock our full potential.

Next up, Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer of Dayforce, will showcase the latest advancements in AI, Experiences, and Compliance support during the not-to-be-missed Innovation Keynote.

The final Customer Keynote will conclude with powerful stories from Dayforce customers, including Builders FirstSource, Burton, the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, Sevita, and Uniting NSW.ACT, sharing how they make work life better for their people.

Discover opportunities for hands-on learning, support, and connection

From viewing demos of the latest product releases to attending workshops full of hands-on guidance, HR leaders can experience the community and learn new ways to optimize Dayforce platform. Opportunities include:



Dayforce FIT (Fast-paced Interactive Training) is back again featuring a group of dedicated subject matter Dayforce experts.

Hands-on Labs, a series of classroom-style interactive sessions to gain practical, in-depth experience.

Ability to receive SHRM, and HRPA certification credits by attending select sessions.

Valuable breakout sessions featuring industry leaders and Dayforce customers, who will dig deep into today's complex HR challenges based on their own experiences. The Dayforce Disco, a closing party like no other, which unites the Dayforce community in celebration and can't be missed.



Discover how to create more value with the robust Dayforce Partner Ecosystem

Partners are invaluable to Dayforce. This year's event has more than 60 partners from around the world, uniting to empower our customers, help them drive unparalleled success in their HCM transformations, and maximize the potential of the Dayforce platform.

To learn more:



Register for the in-person or virtual experience of Dayforce Discover, taking place November 11 to 14, 2024 at the Wynn Las Vegas:

Explore the full Dayforce Discover session catalog

Read about the sponsors of Dayforce Discover Read a blog post by Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, on what to expect at Dayforce Discover

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit .

Media Contact

Hyeri Kim

...

347-572-9564