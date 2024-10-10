Gyfted Unveils Culture Canvas Platform For Building Aligned Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Culture and Values Team Alignment Assessment Software Leveraging AI and Vectorized Database Release.

- Peter DruckerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gyfted , a leader in psychometric assessments and organizational culture solutions, proudly announces the launch of Culture Canvas , an innovative tool for companies to align teams with organizational values.By offering deep insights into cultural norms, psychological traits, and team preferences, Culture Canvas is poised to revolutionize the way companies attract, manage, and retain top talent.In this market, companies are realizing that organizational culture isn't just a "nice-to-have" - it's a critical driver of success. Culture Canvas goes beyond traditional personality assessments, providing businesses with a holistic view of team alignment and cultural fit . The tool is rooted in research on cultural norms and psychology, offering actionable insights into how individual traits influence, and are influenced by, company culture."Our mission with Culture Canvas is to empower companies to build teams that not only perform well but thrive together," said Robert Kowalski, CEO of Gyfted. "The tool helps businesses assess their cultural DNA and offers a clear framework to foster alignment, reduce turnover, and boost engagement."Key Features of Culture Canvas:- Comprehensive Mapping: understand the cultural values that shape your teams and how they align with employee behavior and motivation.- Team Insights: evaluate how individual personalities and preferences interact within teams to improve collaboration.- Tailored Development Plans: create personalized paths for employee growth and engagement based on individual assessments.Contact us for more information on aligning team culture and Gyfted's Culture Canvas and how it can transform your organization.

