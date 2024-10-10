National Library Opens Book Exhibition Dedicated To Eminent Poet Adil Jamil

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
National Library has presented a book exhibition titled "Adil
Jamil - 70", Azernews reports. The event is timed
to the jubilee of Adil Jamil, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers'
Union, a prominent poet, translator, and literary researcher.
The book exhibition features the author's works, translations
from world literature, books for which he wrote the preface and
edited, as well as literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages
about his life and creativity. The traditional exhibition will last
for one week.
Adil Jamil is one of the poets who emerged in the 1970s and made
a significant impact on the Azerbaijani literature with his unique
expressive style and specific approach to the topics he
addresses.
He is the author of several books, including "My Eye That Cries
for the People," "The Road Starting from Vagif," "There is a Cry in
My Heart," "Lullaby for My Mother," "The Manas Epic and the Turkish
Traditional Poetry," and others.
Adil Jamil is also engaged in translation. He has achieved great
success in the translation and research of the ancient, magnificent
Turkish monument "Manas."
Adil Jamil is the first Azerbaijani scholar to conduct an
in-depth study of the "Manas" epic and convey it to the Azerbaijani
audience.
Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for
bookworms.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library has an extensive collection of literature in
Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has
collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and
foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the
status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's
faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding.
In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing
houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook
"Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library
launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to
restore libraries in the Garabagh region.
A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund
by a number of international organisations working in the field of
culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local
authors, publishers, and print houses.
