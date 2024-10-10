Renowned Violinist To Give Concert In Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Renowned violinist Sergey Dogadin will give a concert at the
State Academic Philharmonic Hall on October 1,
Azernews reports.
Dogadin will be accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra under
the artistic direction of chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad
Ibrahimov.
The concert will feature works by G. Garayev, F. Alizadeh, and
D. Shostakovich.
Hailing from a musical family, Sergey Dogadin started learning
the violin at the age of six. He made his significant debut in 2002
with Vasily Petrenko and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic
Orchestra.
Since then, he has performed alongside prominent conductors such
as Valery Gergiev, Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Vladimir
Spivakov, and Manfred Honeck. He has also shared the stage with
renowned artists, including Elisabeth Leonskaja, David Geringas,
Denis Matsuev, Nikolay Sivchuk, and Daniil Trifonov. Dogadin has
achieved recognition in ten international competitions, notably
receiving the second prize (with no first prize awarded) at the
Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2011, the first prize at
the International Joseph Joachim Violin Competition in Hanover in
2015, the second prize at the inaugural Shanghai Isaac Stern Violin
Competition in 2016, and the first prize at the Singapore
International Violin Competition in 2018.
In 2019, eight years after placing second in the 2011
Tchaikovsky Competition, Dogadin claimed first prize at the 2019
Tchaikovsky International Competition.
