Renowned Violinist To Give Concert In Baku

Renowned violinist Sergey Dogadin will give a concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall on October 1, Azernews reports.

Dogadin will be accompanied by the State Chamber under the artistic direction of chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert will feature works by G. Garayev, F. Alizadeh, and D. Shostakovich.

Hailing from a musical family, Sergey Dogadin started learning the violin at the age of six. He made his significant debut in 2002 with Vasily Petrenko and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Since then, he has performed alongside prominent conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Vladimir Spivakov, and Manfred Honeck. He has also shared the stage with renowned artists, including Elisabeth Leonskaja, David Geringas, Denis Matsuev, Nikolay Sivchuk, and Daniil Trifonov. Dogadin has achieved recognition in ten international competitions, notably receiving the second prize (with no first prize awarded) at the Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2011, the first prize at the International Joseph Joachim Violin Competition in Hanover in 2015, the second prize at the inaugural Shanghai Isaac Stern Violin Competition in 2016, and the first prize at the Singapore International Violin Competition in 2018.

In 2019, eight years after placing second in the 2011 Tchaikovsky Competition, Dogadin claimed first prize at the 2019 Tchaikovsky International Competition.