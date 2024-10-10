Turkish Minister Of Treasury Underscores Significance Of Enhancing Commercial And Economic Relations With Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Türkiye, H E Mehmet Şimşek, praised the close relations between Qatar and Türkiye in all aspects of cooperation, underscoring that conditions are appropriate to further strengthen relastions between business owners from both sides. H E noted that his country encourages Turkish firms and businessmen to invest in Qatar in and other sectors. This came during a meeting titled 'Business and Opportunities in Türkiye,' held with officials from the Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) at the Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha on Wednesday, October 9. The meeting was attended by QC Chairman Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and QBA Chairman Faisal bin Qassem Al Thani.

H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Doha, along with several Qatari and Turkish business owners, were also present at the event.

During the meeting, the Turkish Minister said that Türkiye has established a new ambitious economic strategy, noting that it has faced several economic challenges last year. It adopted such program with the aim to diminish inflation, reform financial balance, reduce the budget deficit and create a structural transformation.

For his part, Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani commended the strong relations between Qatar and Türkiye, emphasizing the commitment of both nations' leadership to further enhance these ties.

He noted that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached QR4.75bn in 2023, highlighting the Chamber's keenness on fostering cooperation and partnerships between business owners from both sides.