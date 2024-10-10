Anil Kapoor Launches Festive Season Offers From Malabar Gold & Diamonds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has announced their much-awaited festive season offers. Malabar & Diamonds brand ambassador and Anil Kapoor unveiled the offers.

Adding more sparkle to the numerous celebrations in the season, customers can get assured gold coins with their gold & diamond jewellery purchases. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled their Festive Edition collection, a stunning array of exclusive jewellery designs in gold, diamond and precious gems, designed to be an alluring attraction to customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms till November 2, 2024.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth QR5,000, customers will get free 1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth QR3,000 they will be eligible for 1⁄2 gm Gold Coin.

The festive edition of jewellery that the brand has unveiled presents jewellery lovers with an enthralling array of designs in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery. The special design has been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix and Divine, comprising of 22k gold, diamonds and precious gem jewellery.

Elegant designs crafted in contemporary fashion have also been introduced in the 18K gold category. As part of the offer, customers have the opportunity to exchange their old 916 gold jewellery for the latest designs without any loss. Additionally, the brand will also be setting up Special Buy counters at their showrooms, offering incredible discounts on selected jewellery designs.

“Our customers eagerly anticipate the special offers we introduce each festive season, and this year is no exception. With every purchase from our exquisite diamond jewellery collection, we're delighted to gift free gold coins, allowing our customers to celebrate with grandeur and joy.

In line with our campaign tagline – Malabar With You in All Celebrations, our exclusive offers and stunning range of designs are a testament to Malabar Gold & Diamonds' unwavering commitment to being a part of our customers' cherished moments. Having our brand ambassador Anil Kapoor launch the offers was an added joy for us” said Managing Director – International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds Shamlal Ahamed.