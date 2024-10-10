Occupation Forces Intensify Aggression On Al Fara'a Camp

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) West Bank/ PNN

Israeli forces continue their incursion into Al Fara'a camp south of Tubas since last night, deploying new military reinforcements from Al Hamra military checkpoint.

Media sources reported that the forces persist in their assault on the camp, with a heavy presence of snipers and ground throughout the area, amidst clashes marked by gunfire and explosions occurring sporadically.

Additionally, it was noted that raided several citizens' homes and began searching them, arresting several individuals. Concurrently with these raids, the occupation forces opened fire randomly within the camp, while their military bulldozers worked to destroy the infrastructure.

The occupation forces had entered the camp around midnight from the direction of Al Hamra military checkpoint, using several military vehicles accompanied by two bulldozers, one of which was a D9. They positioned themselves on the main road leading to the camp for some time, causing damage before entering and storming the camp.

Local sources also reported that an occupation aircraft carried out a drop of soldiers earlier in the evening in the areas surrounding the camp from both the northern and southern sides.

Additionally, the occupation forces committed violations against ambulance crews during the incursion. Sources from the Red Crescent reported that the forces fired live ammunition at the Red Crescent's medical post inside the camp and ordered the crews and volunteers to close the post and withdraw.

Paramedics confirmed to "Wafa" that when the occupation soldiers stormed the medical post in the camp, they fired shots at the ground near their feet and above their heads, forcing them to close the post and leave.

Additionally, the soldiers intercepted one of the ambulances, searched it, and held it for an hour and a half, verbally assaulting the paramedics with offensive language. They also arrested paramedic Ahmad Muhammad Ouda from inside the ambulance, holding him for about three hours before releasing him.







