Australia announces major expansion of Antarctic marine park to safeguard over half of oceans

(MENAFN) Australia has announced a major expansion of its Antarctic marine park, protecting an additional 310,000 km² (192,625 square miles) of ocean around the sub-Antarctic Heard and McDonald Islands. These remote islands are home to a range of unique features, including glaciers, wetlands, Australia's only active volcanoes, and significant populations of penguins, seals, and albatrosses. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, who announced the decision on Tuesday, emphasized the environmental significance of the expansion, highlighting Australia's leadership in ocean conservation.



With this latest expansion, Australia now protects more of its ocean territory than any other country in the world. Plibersek noted that more than 52 percent of Australia’s oceans are now safeguarded, far exceeding the government's initial target of 30 percent, which was set under a UN nature treaty in 2022. The marine park around the Heard and McDonald Islands will play a crucial role in preserving vulnerable ecosystems and wildlife habitats, contributing to global environmental protection efforts.



In her statement, Plibersek called the expansion a "huge environmental win" not just for Australia but for the entire planet. This follows last year's significant expansion of the Macquarie Island Marine Park, another ecologically rich sub-Antarctic region. Australia’s commitment to marine conservation has garnered international attention, with these measures marking two consecutive years of major contributions to global ocean protection.



Next steps in the process include recommending an updated marine park design to Australia's governor-general for official proclamation. The expansion solidifies Australia's role as a leader in ocean conservation and further strengthens the protection of crucial habitats in the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic regions.

