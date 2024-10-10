Mild Autumn Weather Expected Across Most Regions Throughout Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) – Temperatures on Thursday are anticipated to be in line with seasonal averages, bringing mild autumn weather to most regions.According to the Meteorological Department, areas such as the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively hot conditions, with moderate northwesterly winds prevailing.The forecast for Friday indicates a continuation of similar autumn weather patterns. Moderate temperatures will persist in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are set to remain relatively warm. Northwesterly winds are expected to maintain moderate speeds.On Saturday, a slight increase in temperatures is projected, with moderate autumn conditions over the highlands and plains. However, relatively hot weather is likely to extend to the Badia region, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Sunday's outlook suggests ongoing mild weather over the highlands and plains, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to see relatively warm temperatures with moderate northwesterly winds.Today's temperatures are expected to range between 28 C and 17 C in eastern Amman, and 26 C and 15 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will see 25 C to 14 C, while the Sharah Mountains will have temperatures between 24 C and 13 C. The Dead Sea and Aqaba will both experience highs of 35 C and lows of 22 C.