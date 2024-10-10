The Flying Carpets Collection Of Azerkhalcha OJSC Demonstrated In Estonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC was held in Tallinn on October 8 to promote carpet weaving art and in Europe, which is considered to be Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and our national spiritual wealth, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was held at the famous Hopneri Maja museum located in the center of the capital city of Tallinn with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Estonia, organized by“Azerkhalcha” OJSC and Career Education Academy (Haridus Akadeemia Karjäär) operating in Tallinn.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Estonia, Anar Maharramov, who gave an opening speech at the event, said that the exhibition will serve the development of cultural relations between the two countries, and will provide an opportunity for Estonian visitors to become familiar with the art of carpet weaving, which is considered the cultural heritage of our country. It was especially emphasized that after the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, carpets belonging to the Karabakh carpet-making school are proudly displayed everywhere today.

Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha"OJSC, honored art worker Emin Mammadov, speaking about the history of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, said that "Azerkhalcha", which has been operating since the first half of the 20th century, was restructured in 2016 by the Order of President Ilham Aliyev. Emphasizing that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the history of the national culture of the people, he spoke about carpets belonging to all carpet weaving schools and schools of Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan, Shirvan. He said that the main goal of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet weaving and further develop this art. He noted that in the creation of carpets produced by the Company, modern carpets are created regarding traditional carpets within the framework of cooperation with local and foreign artists and designers, and thus carpet-weaving art is constantly developing. He spoke about the important steps taken by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC along with the production of carpets, the preservation of carpet-weaving art, its development and transfer to future generations, especially the involvement of women weavers living in the regions in this field and providing them with employment.

Head of the Hopneri Maja Museum Katrin Tuuksam appreciated the first exhibition of Azerbaijani national carpets in the museum, which has a special place in the history of Estonia, as a significant event in the cultural life of her country and said that this created conditions for getting to know the culture of Azerbaijan more closely. Mrs. K.Tuuksam noted that the exhibition will serve to bring relations between the peoples of the two countries closer.

After the official opening of the event, the visitors were presented samples from two carpet collections. The collection of "Flying carpets" includes 11 wool carpets of different sizes, woven in both modern and classic styles belonging to different carpet-weaving schools. 2 carpets from the "New Look at Karabakh Carpets" or "44" carpet collection prepared on the occasion of the anniversary of the Patriotic War and the 11th anniversary of the inclusion of the traditional carpet weaving art of Azerbaijan in the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity were exhibited.

In addition to watching the exhibition, the participants of the event took part in weaving the classic Karabakh carpet, and the weaver of“Azerkhalcha” OJSC helped everyone who wanted to make a loop in this regard.

The main goal of the carpet exhibition is to express the unique and vivid features of the carpets displayed, the high appreciation of this art based on traditions and its need to be protected, and how the Azerbaijani people value their national values.

The event was attended by members of the Government and Parliament of Estonia, heads of diplomatic missions in Estonia, members of the local community of this country and the Azerbaijani community living in Estonia, and representatives of local press circles.

The doors of the exhibition held in Tallinn will be open for citizens, travellers, and all carpet lovers within a month, and those interested will also be informed about the Azerbaijani carpet-weaving art and schools. Along with carpets, a photo exhibition dedicated to the carpet-weaving art of Azerbaijan will be presented to visitors.

The "The Flying Carpets" exhibition was previously demonstrated in Strasbourg, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid, Vienna, Riga and Liepaja, the 2024 European capital of culture.