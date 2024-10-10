The Flying Carpets Collection Of Azerkhalcha OJSC Demonstrated In Estonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The next exhibition of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC was held in Tallinn on
October 8 to promote carpet weaving art and schools in Europe,
which is considered to be Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and
our national spiritual wealth, Azernews
reports.
The exhibition was held at the famous Hopneri Maja museum
located in the center of the capital city of Tallinn with the
support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Estonia,
organized by“Azerkhalcha” OJSC and Career Education Academy
(Haridus Akadeemia Karjäär) operating in Tallinn.
The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic
of Azerbaijan to Estonia, Anar Maharramov, who gave an opening
speech at the event, said that the exhibition will serve the
development of cultural relations between the two countries, and
will provide an opportunity for Estonian visitors to become
familiar with the art of carpet weaving, which is considered the
cultural heritage of our country. It was especially emphasized that
after the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, carpets
belonging to the Karabakh carpet-making school are proudly
displayed everywhere today.
Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha"OJSC, honored art worker
Emin Mammadov, speaking about the history of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC,
said that "Azerkhalcha", which has been operating since the first
half of the 20th century, was restructured in 2016 by the Order of
President Ilham Aliyev. Emphasizing that Azerbaijani folk-applied
art and its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the
history of the national culture of the people, he spoke about
carpets belonging to all carpet weaving schools and schools of
Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan, Shirvan. He said that the main goal
of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet
weaving and further develop this art. He noted that in the creation
of carpets produced by the Company, modern carpets are created
regarding traditional carpets within the framework of cooperation
with local and foreign artists and designers, and thus
carpet-weaving art is constantly developing. He spoke about the
important steps taken by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC along with the
production of carpets, the preservation of carpet-weaving art, its
development and transfer to future generations, especially the
involvement of women weavers living in the regions in this field
and providing them with employment.
Head of the Hopneri Maja Museum Katrin Tuuksam appreciated the
first exhibition of Azerbaijani national carpets in the museum,
which has a special place in the history of Estonia, as a
significant event in the cultural life of her country and said that
this created conditions for getting to know the culture of
Azerbaijan more closely. Mrs. K.Tuuksam noted that the exhibition
will serve to bring relations between the peoples of the two
countries closer.
After the official opening of the event, the visitors were
presented samples from two carpet collections. The collection of
"Flying carpets" includes 11 wool carpets of different sizes, woven
in both modern and classic styles belonging to different
carpet-weaving schools. 2 carpets from the "New Look at Karabakh
Carpets" or "44" carpet collection prepared on the occasion of the
anniversary of the Patriotic War and the 11th anniversary of the
inclusion of the traditional carpet weaving art of Azerbaijan in
the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity were
exhibited.
In addition to watching the exhibition, the participants of the
event took part in weaving the classic Karabakh carpet, and the
weaver of“Azerkhalcha” OJSC helped everyone who wanted to make a
loop in this regard.
The main goal of the carpet exhibition is to express the unique
and vivid features of the carpets displayed, the high appreciation
of this art based on traditions and its need to be protected, and
how the Azerbaijani people value their national values.
The event was attended by members of the Government and
Parliament of Estonia, heads of diplomatic missions in Estonia,
members of the local community of this country and the Azerbaijani
community living in Estonia, and representatives of local press
circles.
The doors of the exhibition held in Tallinn will be open for
citizens, travellers, and all carpet lovers within a month, and
those interested will also be informed about the Azerbaijani
carpet-weaving art and schools. Along with carpets, a photo
exhibition dedicated to the carpet-weaving art of Azerbaijan will
be presented to visitors.
The "The Flying Carpets" exhibition was previously demonstrated
in Strasbourg, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid, Vienna, Riga and Liepaja,
the 2024 European capital of culture.
