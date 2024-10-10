IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Is Expected To See A CAGR Of 13.5% During 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IP Multimedia Subsystem Size

Increase in focus on improving cellular infrastructure drives the global IP multimedia subsystem market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IP multimedia subsystem market size generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.Rise in data traffic in global cellular networks and development in global cellular network infrastructure fuel the global IP multimedia subsystem market. On the other hand, longer deployment time for telecommunication infrastructure, high cost of installation, and maintenance of telecommunication equipment hinder the market. On the contrary, development in the field of telecom and rapid transformation of the telecommunications industry creates several lucrative opportunities.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 350 Pages) at:COVID-19 scenario:1. The telecommunication sectors were responsible for maintaining business continuity during the pandemic and hence did not face any major challenges. Moreover, the pandemic created a shortage of raw materials and workforce.2. The interrupted global supply chain forced several telecommunications industry players to postpone their expansion.3. During the pandemic period, telecoms sector market players operating in sports and related domains suffered major losses, which negatively affected the global IP multimedia subsystem market.The report segments the global IP multimedia subsystem market on the basis of components, operators, and region.Based on components, the product segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021-2030.For Report Customization:Based on operators, the mobile operators segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fourths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the fixed operators segment.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global IP multimedia subsystem market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.North America is expected to be the largest market share of the IP Multimedia Subsystem, during forecasted period. Major telecom giants are making North America home. Network companies are implementing new applications for their networks, such as RCS, private LTE, and wireless broadband. IMS services allow devices such as smartphones and laptops to access services across a wide range of networks, including mobile phones, broadband, Wi-Fi, and more. People are embracing multimedia applications to improve their communication in response to the increasing use of smartphones in the United States. These factors are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, political authorities are emphasizing the development of current communication networks with the ability to access the 5G network, which provides opportunities for IMS market growth.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Key players of the global IP multimedia subsystem industry analyzed in the research include Athonet srl, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Cirpack, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Nokia.Key trends shaping the IMS market include 5G network rollouts, advancements in network function virtualization (NFV), and the growing use of IMS in telecom services. The market is expected to expand as telecom operators focus on providing high-quality, converged services across various platforms.Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the IMS market. Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the IMS market. Innovations in network infrastructure, including the deployment of 5G technology, are facilitating the delivery of high-speed, low-latency services. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in IMS applications is enhancing service quality and enabling predictive analytics. These technological developments not only improve operational efficiency but also create new revenue streams for service providers. AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. 