KFSHRC network Hospitals Serve 2 million Saudis across 3 major Cities

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues solidifying itself as a symbol of medical innovation and excellence, enhancing its position at the forefront of global healthcare institutions. Over the past year, KFSHRC has seen significant growth in the number of patients benefiting from its specialized services, with the number of patients admitted across its three hospitals in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah reached over 40,000 last year, marking an increase equivalent to 9% compared to 2022. Outpatient clinics also provided services to approximately 1.9 million patients, representing an 11% increase over the previous year, reflecting patients' strong trust in KFSHRC's services.

In the past year, the hospital achieved several pioneering milestones, including performing the world's first fully robotic liver transplant, successfully implanting an electronic chip in a child’s brain without surgery, and completing a heart transplant for the youngest recorded patient in the Middle East. This year, KFSHRC successfully performed the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, an unprecedented achievement that garnered attention from global, regional, and local media.

After a quarter-century of operation since its founding as an independent facility in Riyadh in 1975, KFSHRC opened its Jeddah hospital branch in early 2000. The hospital also launched its Virtual Care Centre in 2021 to expand its reach and provide services to a broader population, benefiting approximately 180,000 patients in 2023, a remarkable 1800% increase since its inception three years ago. Additionally, in 2021, KFSHRC opened its third hospital in Madinah following a Royal Decree in 2018, which transformed the newly built Miqat Hospital into an affiliate of KFSHRC.

KFSHRC Riyadh, with 1,519 beds, provides specialized healthcare services through five Centres of Excellence: the Organ Transplant Centre, the most advanced in the Middle East; the Oncology Centre, the largest of its kind in the Gulf; the Centre for Genomic Medicine, which serves as the primary referral centre in Saudi Arabia for genetic diseases; the Neuroscience Centre, which leads the region in several areas of advanced neurological care; and the Heart Centre, the leading heart care centre in the Middle East.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the Global Health Exhibition held in Riyadh from October 21-23, KFSHRC will share with exhibition visitors its most notable innovations and healthcare solutions and their impact on enhancing patient care, across multiple medical fields, including organ transplantation, robotic heart surgery, T-cell manufacturing, pharmacogenetic analysis, and the use of virtual reality in medical education.

The hospital's Madinah branch has 400 beds and offers services in pediatric and adult oncology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology. Additionally, it has received 14 accreditations for training across various medical and nursing disciplines. Meanwhile, the Jeddah branch, with 537 beds, features specialized medical training and education facilities, in addition to its core medical specialties.





