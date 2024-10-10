LIDE Emirates promotes Tourism Seminar in Dubai: Strengthening Partnerships between Brazil and the United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- MAP) LIDE Emirates, in collaboration with the Dubai Tourism Department, held the impactful LIDE Tourism Seminar. The event brought together prominent leaders and representatives from the tourism sector of both Brazil and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aiming to discuss the vital role of tourism as a driver of economic development and explore synergies between the two countries.



The Potential of Tourism as a Driver of Development



The seminar served as an ideal platform to highlight the relevance of tourism in a globalized world. H.E. Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, opened the session by stating, “International collaboration is essential for the sustainable growth of the sector. Dubai is committed to sharing its knowledge and experiences, and we look forward to learning from Brazil, which has immense tourism potential.” His remarks emphasized Dubai’s willingness to act as a model, especially in areas of innovation and infrastructure.



Vinicius Lummertz, former Brazilian Minister of Tourism, highlighted Brazil’s cultural and natural wealth, noting that “Brazil is a country rich in biodiversity and natural beauty. Learning from Dubai’s model can help us improve our strategies and promote sustainable tourism that benefits everyone.” This perspective reinforces the idea that, despite their differences, both countries have much to gain from exchanging experiences.



Leaders’ Perspectives from the Sector



The event featured influential leaders from the tourism industry, including Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, Chairman of Al Rais Investment; Zeina Dagher, Senior Vice President of Dubai Holding Entertainment; Mark Kirby, COO of Emaar Hospitality; Stefan Radstrom, General Manager of Habtoor City; Rajeev Patil, representative of Emirates Airlines; Cesar Federmann, Chairman of Enne; and Tomas Perez, CEO of Teresa Perez. These leaders shared their insights and experiences, discussing how tourism can drive development not only in Dubai but also in Brazil. The exchange of knowledge on successful practices, such as tourism marketing and investment attraction, was one of the event’s highlights.



Rodrigo Paiva, President of LIDE Emirates, commented, “Events like this are crucial to building bridges between the two countries. The exchange of experiences and mutual collaboration are essential for the growth of the tourism sector and for strengthening relations between Brazil and the UAE.”



Synergy between Tourism and Real Estate



One of the seminar’s most relevant discussions was the connection between tourism and the real estate market. With Dubai emerging as a world-class tourist destination, the demand for real estate has increased significantly. “Tourism not only attracts visitors but also generates interest in real estate investments, making Dubai a desirable place to live and invest,” highlighted Mohamed Al Rais, stressing the importance of this synergy for the economic development of both countries.



This relationship is a key factor for growth, with the real estate market benefiting from the growing influx of tourists seeking unique experiences.



Conclusion: Paths for the Future



The LIDE Tourism Seminar reaffirmed tourism as an essential pillar for economic development and provided a valuable space for business leaders from both countries to explore new partnerships and collaboration strategies. By connecting these innovative minds, LIDE Emirates reiterates its commitment to strengthening relations between Brazil and the UAE, building a prosperous future for the tourism sector.









