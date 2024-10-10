497 Terror Incidents Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Over Nine Months 209 Terrorists Killed In CTD Operations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the past nine months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 497 incidents of across its 27 districts, according to official data. Over 1,154 terrorists, associated with various banned organizations, were named in these cases. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out numerous intelligence-based operations, resulting in the killing of 209 terrorists and the arrest of 244. Among those arrested, 16 individuals have already been convicted by the courts.

According to CTD reports, the third highest number of incidents occurred in Dera Ismail Khan, the district of the Chief Minister and the Governor, where 52 terror-related events took place. These operations led to the death of 39 terrorists and the arrest of four. In Khyber district, 55 incidents were reported, with 22 terrorists killed and 25 apprehended. North Waziristan saw 54 incidents, during which 27 terrorists were killed and eight arrested by CTD forces.

In the provincial capital, Peshawar, 33 terrorist incidents were recorded, leading to the arrest of 66 individuals and the death of eight. Shangla district saw six terror incidents, resulting in the arrest of 33 terrorists and the killing of one. Swat witnessed 10 incidents, with two terrorists killed and three arrested, while in South Waziristan, 39 incidents were reported, with 11 terrorists killed and one captured.

Bajaur district faced 39 terrorism incidents, leading to the killing of five terrorists and the arrest of eight. In Bannu, 40 incidents were recorded, with 21 terrorists apprehended and 15 killed. Buner district reported two incidents where two terrorists were killed. In Charsadda, one terrorist incident resulted in the deaths of four terrorists and the arrest of four others.

Lower Dir saw six terror-related incidents, leading to the arrest of two terrorists. Hangu reported nine incidents, with both identified terrorists apprehended. In Karak, five incidents were reported, with three terrorists arrested. Kohat witnessed five incidents, resulting in four terrorists killed, while Kurram district recorded 17 terror incidents, with six terrorists arrested and one killed.

Lakki Marwat was another hotbed of terrorist activity, reporting 37 incidents that led to the death of 14 terrorists and the arrest of eight. In Malakand, 25 terrorists were apprehended across four incidents. Mansehra recorded one incident, with the arrest of four terrorists.

Mardan district saw nine incidents, leading to the killing of 11 terrorists and the arrest of nine. In Mohmand district, eight incidents were reported, with six terrorists killed and one arrested. Nowshera faced seven incidents, with five terrorists arrested and two killed. Tank district recorded 51 terrorism incidents, with 28 terrorists killed and six arrested. Lastly, Swabi reported one terrorist incident, where one extremist was neutralized.



