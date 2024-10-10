Trump states that hurricane survivors overlooked whereas Kiev receiving billions

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has publicly criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for what he perceives as inadequate support for survivors of Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States. He argues that while billions are allocated to aid Ukraine, American citizens affected by the recent disaster are being overlooked.



In a recent interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Trump highlighted the contrast between the aid sent to Ukraine—nearly USD300 billion—and the relief efforts for hurricane victims, suggesting that the response has been lacking. He expressed particular concern about the assistance offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to residents in states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, who faced the brunt of the storm's devastation.



"The government is offering people USD750 for the worst hurricane that anybody's seen," Trump stated, emphasizing what he sees as a failure of leadership. He pointed out specific instances of hardship, including a visit to North Carolina where he witnessed a man left without a home, sitting on a rock in despair. "You have to help them," Trump insisted, calling the response "a disaster."



However, FEMA has responded to Trump's claims, stating that the USD750 figure he cited is not the limit of assistance available. According to the agency, this amount is an initial, flexible payment intended to help cover essential supplies such as food, water, and medication in the immediate aftermath of the storm. FEMA clarified that this upfront payment is only part of a broader assistance process, which may include additional support based on individual needs as applications are reviewed.



Trump's remarks reflect a broader criticism of the Biden administration's prioritization of foreign aid over domestic disaster relief. As the debate continues, it raises important questions about the balance of government resources and the effectiveness of responses to natural disasters in the United States. The former president's comments resonate with those who feel neglected in times of crisis, emphasizing the need for immediate and robust support for American citizens facing adversity.

