Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Releases Updated Report On Storm Copper Project Drilling Program

“The first deep drill hole of the year adds another success to the 2024 exploration program at Storm,” said Aston Bay CEO.

So far this year, the program has completed a total of 128 RC drill holes and 14 diamond drill holes at Storm and Tempest, exceeding the planned target. Data obtained from these drill holes will be“fed back into the model,” providing additional refinement to targeting for even better copper intercepts at depth.

Accelerated drilling at the Storm Copper Project has discovered Cyclone-style copper mineralization at depth and confirmed the prospectivity of the Central Graben area, reported

Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTC: ATBHF)

in its latest update regarding the project's 2024 drilling exploration program ( ). The program has focused on expansion at the Cyclone and Chinook Prospects and delineation drilling at the Lightning Ridge discovery and Thunder Prospect.

“The first deep drill hole of the year adds another success to the 2024 exploration program at Storm,” said Aston Bay CEO Thomas Ullrich.“The style of copper mineralization intercepted, and its stratigraphic location is similar to Cyclone - this may be the fault-offset southern portion of the deposit and could...

