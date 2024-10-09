Cabinet Announces Steps To Bolster Pvt Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Based on the Amir's orders, the Cabinet has issued directives to prepare and implement a series of economic initiatives to support the private sector Draft law to conserve water resources approved

Based on orders by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to reinforce the private sector through various economic initiatives, the Cabinet has issued directives to prepare and implement a series of economic initiatives to support the private sector and increase its contributions to the national economy.The statement by the Cabinet outlined that these initiatives include loan waive-offs for Qatari companies benefiting from the National Response Guarantee Programme (NRGP), which was established to support the private sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.In addition, the Cabinet proposed initiatives to grant short-term financing for Qatari companies, that previously benefited from the NRGP, for working capital.The Cabinet emphasised that this Amiri gesture comes as part of efforts to support private sector companies in mitigating the economic repercussions that resulted from the measures implemented to curb the spread of the pandemic. The gesture also aligns with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to empower the private sector and drive sustainable economic growth, thereby catalysing the nation's comprehensive development journey.QNA adds: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft water law and referred it to the Shura Council. The draft law, which was prepared by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), comes in an effort to achieve water security; preserve water resources; protect them from depletion, waste, or pollution; raise the efficiency of water services and their uses; ensure their quality; and ensure proper maintenance and operation of their facilities.The Cabinet also approved the draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to issue the executive regulations of Law No. (10) of 2020 regarding the protection of industrial designs and models. This draft decision comes within the framework of strengthening the legal system for the protection of intellectual property and innovation.The Cabinet also approved the draft Cabinet Decision amending some provisions of Decision No. (29) of 2013 establishing the grievances committee related to the expropriation of real estate for public benefit and specifying its powers, and the draft Cabinet Decision regarding the rules and procedures to be followed before the Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees. This comes in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2014 regulating real estate development, and aims to establish the rules and procedures for requests submitted to the Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees, organise the work of these committees, and expedite the settlement of disputes, to keep pace with the real estate boom witnessed by the country.The Cabinet reviewed the proposals of desire raised by the Shura Council regarding the rainwater accumulation and directed that the Shura Council be informed of an explanatory memorandum to explain what the relevant government agencies are doing in this regard.The Cabinet also issued directives to the Ministry of Municipality, the Public Works Authority, and other concerned authorities to take the necessary measures to prepare for the rainy season.The Cabinet decided to approve taking the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on cooperation in the field of combating crime between the government of Qatar and the government of the Hellenic Republic.The Cabinet also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the fields of tourism and business events with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a draft memorandum of understanding for co-operation and joint news exchange between the Qatar News Agency (QNA) and the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), in addition to approving the draft executive programme in the fields of sports and youth between Qatar and the People's Republic of Bangladesh for 2024-2025.HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi issued a statement indicating that the Cabinet discussed a number of local, regional, and international issues, discussed the efforts made to address them, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the important contents of the speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the opening of the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, held in Doha under the title "Sports Diplomacy," with the participation of a number of heads of states and governments and delegations of fraternal and friendly countries, where the Amir reiterated Qatar's firm stance toward the killing and destruction to which the Palestinian brothers are being subjected and toward the dangerous Israeli escalation in Lebanon.His Highness the Amir's speech also reflected the extent of Qatar's interest in Asia, its keenness to strengthen ties between its countries, and to make the most of its economic potential, enormous human resources, and great political weight for the sake of development and the well-being of its peoples, and to maintain security, stability, and peace in Asia and the world, emphasising the role of sports in achieving these lofty goals and spreading the values of tolerance, cooperation, and mutual respect.The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them, including the 14th annual report on the work of the Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations for 2023, the report on the results of the participation of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the 9th Conference of Ministers of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs in Islamic Countries, and the report on the results of the participation of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Justice in the 12th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF).