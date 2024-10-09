End Of An Era: Key Union Ministers Mourn Ratan Tata's Demise

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Key Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S. Jaishankar, and Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday morning expressed their condolences on the demise of visionary business leader Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related conditions late on Wednesday. He was 86.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata, a visionary business leader, an extraordinary nation-builder, and a remarkable human being. His contributions to industry, society, and humanity have left an indelible legacy. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw said in a post on X social media platform.

Known for his genteel demeanour masking a tough and sharp business acumen, Tata served as the all-powerful Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the passing away of Ratan Tata is "the end of an era".

"He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation. Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights. Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om shanti," he said.

Petroleum Minister Puri said he was deeply saddened by the demise of one of the finest and tallest business stalwarts of our times who epitomised ethical business practices while transforming the Tata Group into a $100 billion global conglomerate.

"His unparalleled simplicity and dedication to philanthropy and the development of society touched millions of lives. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few. His legacy will live on and inspire generations to come. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Rest In Peace," Minister Puri posted on X.