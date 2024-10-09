MYSTÈRE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL IMMORTALIZED WITH NEWLY NAMED STREET, 'MYSTERE DREAMS AVE,' ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Permanent Tribute Commemorates 30 Years of Enchantment at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The legendary Las Vegas production Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, which has captivated audiences for over three decades with more than 14,000 shows, was honored with a permanent street sign along the iconic Las Vegas Blvd.“Mystère Dreams Ave” has replaced the former“Siren's Cove Blvd,” serving as the main entrance to Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.Kicking off the unveiling ceremony was Treasure Island's Executive Director of Entertainment Operations, Paul Reams, who spoke to the impact of one of the longest lasting resident productions to date, followed by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who highlighted the significance of this milestone for the Las Vegas community. The fun continued when Mystère performers helped unveil the new sign with Mystère's very own Red Bird perched on top.Mike Newquist, President of the Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division also expressed his gratitude at the unveiling.“On behalf of the Cirque du Soleil team, we are extremely thankful to continue being part of Treasure Island's lasting legacy. The installation of 'Mystère Dreams Ave' is a testament to the show's enduring influence. We sincerely appreciate our partners at Treasure Island for their continued support over the years and look forward to many more.”The original must-see Cirque du Soleil production fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. Recently surpassing 14,000 shows Mystère continues to inspire both new audiences and longtime fans. Performances take place Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit .# # #About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-from content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.About Treasure IslandTreasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is a privately owned hotel and casino. Boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, Treasure Island is a world-class destination for headline entertainment. Home to Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that has become the company's hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience. For more information about Treasure Island, visit , or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook @TIvegas.

