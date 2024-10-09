Getting Invitation To NATO Part Of Victory Plan - Zelensky
10/9/2024 7:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that receiving an invitation to NATO is part of Ukraine's Victory Plan.
The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a press conference following the Ukraine – South East Europe summit, which took place in Dubrovnik (Croatia), reports Ukrinform.
"Yes, this is a point of the Victory Plan," Zelensky noted, answering the question of whether Ukraine seeks to receive an invitation to NATO.
"We want to get the first step with an invitation. A specific invitation to the Alliance is not NATO membership. Of course, it is better to be a member of the Alliance. But we are talking about strengthening our position now. Not after the war, not in 10 years, not in 30 years. Now," the president emphasized.
He added that he understands the skepticism coming from certain NATO member states.
"Some countries are skeptical about our NATO membership now, amid the war. We understand them. That's why we're talking about an invitation," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is focused on receiving an invitation to the Alliance.
Photo: President's Office
