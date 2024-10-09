Two Wild Boars Captured From House In Srinagar's Dalgate Locality
Date
10/9/2024 7:08:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two wild boars that were seen roaming around Dal Lake and Foreshore Road a few days ago, have been captured alive by the wildlife life department near Chest Diseases Hospital, Dalgate late last evening.
The robust wild equivalents of the pig family mainly found in the Dachigam woods in Kashmir were put to sedation before being released into their natural habitat, from where they had infiltrated into human settlement.
The wild boars, according to wildlife officials, were found hiding in bushes at Drugjan Dalgate area near Chest Diseases Hospital late last evening.
“The boars were hiding in bushes after breaking into a private property at Drugjan Dalgate. We sent a rescue squad to the area to capture them alive after receiving information about their presence in the area around 8:30 p.m. last evening,” a wildlife official told Kashmir Observer.
The wild boars were tranquillized and then released by the rescue team back into Dachigam Woods, their native habitat, after an angry mob had reportedly started stoning and shoving them away.
“The enraged crowd would have stoned the boars to death had not the wildlife department's rescue squad arrived in time. Since their presence may spark a serious event, we appeal to the authorities to ensure no space is left for such a forbidden species to trespass into inhabited areas henceforth,” a local resident told Kashmir Observer.
It is worth mentioning that two wild boars found wandering around Dal Lake a few days ago, according to officials, exist in Dachigam National Park and its surrounding Conservation Reserves since Maharajas Time. During harvest season, they could be found roaming outside the peripheries of these reserves in search of food.
|
